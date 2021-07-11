 SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Sound Sultan dies after battling cancer | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Sound Sultan dies after battling cancer

Published

3 mins ago

on

The passing of veteran Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian online community.

The singer was said to have died on Sunday morning after suffering Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

The news of his passing comes two months after he was reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer and was said to be undergoing chemotherapy in the United States. Since then, fans of the iconic singer came to the fore on social media to wish him well and pray for his speedy recovery.

Sultan’s death at 44 has been regarded by many as a major blow to the Nigerian music and entertainment industry.

The ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner was known for his lyrical artistry and his songs that conveyed powerful messages.

Some of his greatest tracks include “Mathematics”, “Ole”, “Natural Something” and “Mothaland”

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as T.B. Joshua laid to rest in Lagos

Here’s how his colleagues in the industry are mourning him:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 8TH WONDAH ALBUM LINK IN BIO (@soundsultan)

Other social media users have also paid glowing tributes to the singer thus:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....