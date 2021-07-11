News
SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Sound Sultan dies after battling cancer
The passing of veteran Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian online community.
The singer was said to have died on Sunday morning after suffering Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.
The news of his passing comes two months after he was reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer and was said to be undergoing chemotherapy in the United States. Since then, fans of the iconic singer came to the fore on social media to wish him well and pray for his speedy recovery.
Sultan’s death at 44 has been regarded by many as a major blow to the Nigerian music and entertainment industry.
The ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner was known for his lyrical artistry and his songs that conveyed powerful messages.
Some of his greatest tracks include “Mathematics”, “Ole”, “Natural Something” and “Mothaland”
He is survived by his wife and three children.
Here’s how his colleagues in the industry are mourning him:
Other social media users have also paid glowing tributes to the singer thus:
