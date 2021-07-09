News
SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as T.B. Joshua laid to rest in Lagos
Social media users were thrown into a pensive mood on Friday as popular Nigerian Televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B Joshua was laid to rest in Lagos after a week of funeral rites.
The burial took place at the preacher’s mega cathedral, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) amidst tears and tributes from his crowd of followers as well as dignitaries from across the globe.
Among the dignitaries spotted at the event, Ripples Nigeria gathered, were the Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs; wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Adeyeye; and delegates from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).
Flags outside the church premises were reportedly flown at half-mast to honour the late cleric.
Tributes and condolence messages littered the social media space as many admitted to have been impacted by T.B Joshua’s numerous philanthropy and charitable works.
The controversial cleric whose ministry professed to heal all manner of illnesses including HIV/AIDS has been dubbed “God’s General” by Nigerians who are still expressing shock at his passing.
T.B Joshua died on June 5th in Lagos after a church service from an undisclosed illness at age 57. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Joshua and his three daughters, Sarah, Promise and Heart Joshua.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Buhari govt as Senate screens Lauretta Onochie for INEC post
Find reactions from Nigerians below:
