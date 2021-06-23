SocialMediaTrends: Twitter Ban — Nigerians fault non-inclusion of youths in negotiation committee

Nigerians on social media have faulted the composition of delegates set up by the Nigerian government to begin talks with social media giant, Twitter, over its ban in the country.

The committee which comprises of five serving ministers of the Nigerian government, with the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as head, has been condemned by many for failing to include the youths who form the major percentage of the app’s users.

“Young people have been frustrated much in Nigeria that we are not involved in any policymaking or important decisions. Look at our government, filled with old people who are mostly out of touch with current realities. Just look at Lai Mohammed,” Rights Activist, Rinu Oduala wrote on social media.

The outcry is coming a day after the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed said that the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter’s operations was in the country’s best interest.

He stated this at an investigative hearing before the House Committee on Information where he also noted that those bypassing the ban with Virtual Private Network (VPN) were exposing themselves to risk, thus hurting themselves and not him.

“If you are using VPN, you are exposing your data, including your bank account. If you’re using VPN and you think you’re hurting Lai Mohammed, you are hurting yourselves,” the Minister remarked

He further stated that twitter will only be allowed in Nigeria on the condition that the social platform registers with the Corporate Affairs Commission in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

All of these triggered reactions from Nigerians on social media thus:

