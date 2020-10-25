Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Twitter user dares Jagaban, Hamilton dons #EndSARS t-shirt & other stories

October 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The social media space on Sunday was basically a reflection of varying interests of its numerous users, and a far cry from what was obtainable in recent weeks.

On Twitter, hashtags like #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, #endinjustice, #CongoIsBleeding and #AfricaisBleeding, which formed major discussions around mid-day, did not get much engagements.

But the following stories caught our attention:

Jagaban

#EndSARS protesters for the umpteenth time, called out a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for denying claims that he left Lagos before the Lekki shooting incident to avoid being mobbed by angry protesters.

Tinubu denied the claim while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, and also debunked rumours about his son’s alleged kidnap, before boasting that he remains the “Jagaban (Leader of warriors) and the Asiwaju of Lagos”.

Twitter users have dared the former Lagos Governor to walk the streets without security if he was truly the “Jagaban”.

CACOVID

The private sector-led organization founded to assist government in the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria, released an unofficial statement condemning the looting of Covid-19 palliatives stored up in warehouses across the country.

According to the statement released by the CEO of First Bank Plc, Dr Sola Adeduntan, CACOVID had planned to provide for an estimated 1.7 million Nigerians without driving inflation.

“We had to contract this out to various manufacturers and it took time for them to deliver the goods to us. It was only in September and early October that it was handed over to the various state government and FCT. It is therefore a fallacy that the government have hoarded those foodstuffs,” he wrote.

Tweeps have however considered the statement as the organization’s attempt to cover up for government’s inadequacies.

Lewis Hamilton

The Formula 1 superstar made it to the top of Twitter trends table on Sunday for two reasons.

First, the racing driver voiced his support for the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria, calling on the rest of the world to take action by helping solve the ‘human rights crisis’ in the country. And Hamilton automatically became a subject of discussion in the Nigerian space.

Few hours after his social media post about #EndSARS, the British athlete who is competing in the Formula One for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas, went on to set a record, winning in Portugal to become one with the most Grand Prix (92) titles in the history of the sport.

…By Okiemute Abraham

