SocialMediaTrends: #TwitterBan - reactions trail Nigerian Govt's suspension of Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

 #TwitterBan - reactions trail Nigerian Govt's suspension of Twitter
SocialMediaTrends: #TwitterBan – reactions trail Nigerian Govt’s suspension of Twitter

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Nigerian government’s suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria has come as a shock to Nigerians on social media and has elicited varied reactions.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had on Friday announced in a statement issued by his office, the indefinite suspension of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

The statement cited the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s cooperate existence.

The suspension comes a day after Lai Mohammed said Twitter’s mission in Nigeria was suspicious following the platforms removal of President Buhari’s tweet for violating its rules.

In the deleted tweet, the president had threatened to treat Nigerians “misbehaving” in the language they would understand while referencing the Nigerian Civil War.

It sparked reactions from Nigerians who found the statement highly offensive and inciting.

It is unclear how the suspension will work as the platform is still accessible at the time of filing this report.

But, Nigerians have expressed outrage over the development and are calling for the suspension of President Buhari’s Twitter account with the #TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount hashtag.

See reactions below

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as NYSC DG says corps members can be mobilized for war

Meanwhile, Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, is celebrating the ‘triumph’ of his social app, Crowwe, following the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the Federal government.

The tech-inclined politician on his Twitter handle wrote: “Goodbye to Twitter in Nigeria. Welcome to Crowwe. Join us @CroweeApp now”.

But critics have considered as ‘desperate’ Garba’s attempt to secure the acceptance of his app by Nigerians and have vowed never to download it.

…By Okiemute Abraham

