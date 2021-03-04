 SocialMediaTrends: TwitterNG drags Oba of Lagos, hails Peter Obi, sceptical about Yahaya Bello | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: TwitterNG drags Oba of Lagos, hails Peter Obi, sceptical about Yahaya Bello

2 hours ago

Conversations across social media platforms on Thursday revolved majorly around issues bothering on Nigeria’s political space and a few key players in the industry.

Oba of Lagos

Nigerians dragged the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu for claiming that hoodlums who invaded his palace during the #EndSARS protest last October, carted away with $2 million and N17 million belonging to him.

The monarch had lamented before a gathering at the official handing over of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall, which was also affected by the violent demonstrations, that the extent of the destruction on his palace and Lagos State as a whole was enormous.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income,” he said

“I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them,” he added

The monarch’s ‘outrageous’ claims sparked widespread calls for EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) probe as many have queried the source of the acclaimed funds and why such amount was domicile in his palace.

The #EndSARS hashtag also made a remarkable comeback to Twitter’s trends list while the following reactions poured in.

Peter Obi

The former Anambra governor and 2019 Vice-Presidential candidate became a subject of discussion early Thursday following his comments on insecurity in Nigeria.

Obi had on Wednesday during the presentation of a book authored by Prof Chinyere Okunna, criticised the Federal Government for rewarding political thugs more than professors in tertiary institutions.

According to him, Nigeria would not make any progress if bandits were considered above intellectuals.

He said, “Prof. Okunna (the author), who we are celebrating today; I can tell you he earns less than a political thug. Nigeria prefers paying bandits and dialoguing with them than paying or meeting with resourceful and hard-working intellectuals.”

Nigerians on social media jumped on the statement and had these much to say:

Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello’s purported 2023 presidential ambition has continued to rally mixed reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.

Many who have shown displeasure over the development have done so following overwhelming indicators suggesting the rumours might infact be true.

The Kogi state governor had recently met with Super Eagles legends as well as some Nollywood stars who have since reiterated their support for him.

Only last week, the state governor was reportedly engaged in a closed-door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

These pointers have risen fresh concerns for most Nigerians who wonder why Yahaya Bello is considered a better candidate over Peter Obi who also is believed to be in the race.

Some candid takes on the discourse are below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

