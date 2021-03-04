SocialMediaTrends: TwitterNG drags Oba of Lagos, hails Peter Obi, sceptical about Yahaya Bello | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: TwitterNG drags Oba of Lagos, hails Peter Obi, sceptical about Yahaya Bello
Conversations across social media platforms on Thursday revolved majorly around issues bothering on Nigeria’s political space and a few key players in the industry.
Oba of Lagos
Nigerians dragged the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu for claiming that hoodlums who invaded his palace during the #EndSARS protest last October, carted away with $2 million and N17 million belonging to him.
The monarch had lamented before a gathering at the official handing over of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall, which was also affected by the violent demonstrations, that the extent of the destruction on his palace and Lagos State as a whole was enormous.
“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income,” he said
“I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.
“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them,” he added
The monarch’s ‘outrageous’ claims sparked widespread calls for EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) probe as many have queried the source of the acclaimed funds and why such amount was domicile in his palace.
The #EndSARS hashtag also made a remarkable comeback to Twitter’s trends list while the following reactions poured in.
The devil that’s supposed to be Oba of Lagos’s friend has finally pushed him into EFCC’s den 😂😂 I hope Obas and Emirs Dey get immunity sha
The God of #EndSARS protesters is a wonderful God
— Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) March 4, 2021
Government agencies and different state
Governors cashed out with this #EndSARS
Now, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu
claimed that $2million and N17million
were stolen by hoodlums
But truth be told. It's only a hoodlum
that can keep such amount in the
house & not in the bank
— I Z U ENUGU (@heisizumichaels) March 4, 2021
Which work Oba of Lagos do wey e get 2 million dollars cash for house?
— Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) March 3, 2021
The Oba of Lagos had $2m and N17m in his house while the people around him lived in poverty, his people & people were saying his office must be respected. Respected for what? Tradition that has been used to oppress majority will forever belong in the dustbin. Use your sense.
— Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) March 4, 2021
Oba of Lagos and hoodlums. pic.twitter.com/1bVQiQBvPG
— Stillebuka (@stillebuka) March 4, 2021
Oba of Lagos is the Real Reason Bella Shmurda Sang Cashout
It’s 2 million USD we are talking about. DAMN !!!
— CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) March 4, 2021
The Oba of Lagos situation alarms me.
When the palace was invaded:
There was huge palliatives found there- food meant for the poor in society.
Now almost 1billion naira cash gone.
Is that palace a food warehouse?
Or is it a bank?
It’s a shame nobody is asking these questions.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 4, 2021
It's baffling how belittling these people have termed the citizens. $2m worth of cash buried in someone's compound and the person has the guts to say it publicly??? The elites vs the masses🤧
#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/CZDDbZplNe
— Bolanle Ninalowo ™ (@iamnino__b) March 4, 2021
Read Also: Why #NoWaterInEnugu is currently trending on Twitter
Peter Obi
The former Anambra governor and 2019 Vice-Presidential candidate became a subject of discussion early Thursday following his comments on insecurity in Nigeria.
Obi had on Wednesday during the presentation of a book authored by Prof Chinyere Okunna, criticised the Federal Government for rewarding political thugs more than professors in tertiary institutions.
According to him, Nigeria would not make any progress if bandits were considered above intellectuals.
He said, “Prof. Okunna (the author), who we are celebrating today; I can tell you he earns less than a political thug. Nigeria prefers paying bandits and dialoguing with them than paying or meeting with resourceful and hard-working intellectuals.”
Nigerians on social media jumped on the statement and had these much to say:
"A country that treats bandits better than intellectuals will never succeed".
H.E Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/wz7YfV8JlK
— Imo Socials (@imosocials) March 3, 2021
Peter Obi needs no introduction, & everyone knows I’m his No 1 fan
He said & I quote; “political thugs earn more than professors.”
Yahaya Bello, the “yoot tatatatata” presidential hopeful, will frown at this. Forget politics of ethnicity & religion, Peter CAN & WILL FIX Nigeria
— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 4, 2021
Peter Obi wanting to run for President is fantastic news.
Tired of competent people playing VP to less competent candidates in the name of politics.
— Ada Campbell (@Adacampbell) March 4, 2021
I will knock on doors at 2 am for Peter Obi.
I don't even need to meet him. Once he declares and becomes PDP flag bearer, I would start knocking on doors and preaching it in the markets.
That's a man I can trust with Nigeria's destiny.
— Olóyè. (@oloye__) March 4, 2021
Peter Obi is the brightest minds to ever come on the train of leadership in the past decade in Nigeria but myopic Nigerians will never give him a chance to lead but we rather go for dead brains and minds and complain of banditory and buharinomic recession
— El capitán💎 (@iheanachoELL) March 4, 2021
Aside Peter Obi who else will make a good President?
— BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) March 4, 2021
I never regard governor's who just build State Capitals.
That's why peter obi for me will remain a sage forever.
He didn't just focus on Awka, Man connected the entire state with roads and built inner town roads too.
— Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) March 3, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Makinde’s ‘no free land for ranching’ comment & more
Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello’s purported 2023 presidential ambition has continued to rally mixed reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.
Many who have shown displeasure over the development have done so following overwhelming indicators suggesting the rumours might infact be true.
The Kogi state governor had recently met with Super Eagles legends as well as some Nollywood stars who have since reiterated their support for him.
Only last week, the state governor was reportedly engaged in a closed-door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
These pointers have risen fresh concerns for most Nigerians who wonder why Yahaya Bello is considered a better candidate over Peter Obi who also is believed to be in the race.
Some candid takes on the discourse are below:
I guess Yahaya Bello is the only one serious about 2023 presidency.
Last time he was posing with some nollywood stars now we see him with some Super Eagles legends.
Our yoot representative is seriously campaigning for 2023. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MXpF7WtSZl
— Uche Samuel (@uchesame) March 4, 2021
Even yahaya bello wants to be President of this country and your fav nollywood stars have started paying homage like flies going after cow dunk 💀
— The Lazy Chef 👨🏽🍳 (@TheLazyCheff) March 4, 2021
So Okocha, Kanu , Ikpeba and co really stand pose take pishor with Yahaya Bello shaa . Naaa… from any angle you look at this thing , it’s the elite against us . Until your money carry weight , occupy space, you’ll not matter . Kai !
— OSHOMAh (@JohnNetworQ) March 4, 2021
◽Nigerian Elite/Youth in faux or real outrage about Yahaya Bello's campaign for Presidency, & yet NOT putting forward any credible/competent alternative and/or crowdsourcing for such person(s), is why political class does NOT take us seriously
◽Politics is a PARTICIPATORY game
— iSERVE 2050 | #LeadershipMatters Nwanyịbùífé🔥#ABC (@iSERVE2050) March 4, 2021
Yahaya Bello is prepping for his presidency run.
'Negotiating' with the Northern Food Suppliers na Step 2.
The $72m loan he secured na Step 1.
— Non Nigerian By Penetration (@bottledpaul) March 4, 2021
You dont test a failure with leadership by assuming he is going to change, You cannot give what you dont have.
— Lala 🇳🇬 (@KeansoLala) March 4, 2021
Unpopular opinion: Yahaya Bello will make a better president than the incumbent we have now.
— Goïta (@AamirSidibe) March 4, 2021
But why is yahaya bello gallivanting upandan, taking pictures with everyone available popular person like he’s the chosen one.
Does he really want to be president??
Nigerians don suffer
— Omelly (@melphizzie) March 4, 2021
Am I the only Nigerian highly offended by Yahaya Bello´s audacity to campaign for Presidency? Which Nigeria exactly is he trying to President: because we cannot afford another corrupt-clueless-illiterate-fundamentalist in Aso Rock, Buhari is enough PAIN for one DECADE!
— Rebecca (@enobong) March 4, 2021
They're gradually forcing in Yaya Bello's presidential bid into people's throats but stealthily kicking against a Peter Obi presidential bid. We see ur underhand dealings, JOKERS. No saner clime would pick a Yaya Bello for a Peter Obi, except a group of confused, poor sycophants.
— FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) March 4, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...