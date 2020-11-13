Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Tyrannical’ Femi Adesina, petrol price ‘affecting cost of garri’ & other stories

November 13, 2020
ENDSARS: I've been receiving hate calls and messages —Adesina
By Ripples Nigeria

Social media users were dynamic with their choices of trends on Friday, with happenings from Nigeria’s entertainment industry topping Twitter’s chart earlier in the day.

Users also addressed new government policies and the ‘insenstive’ utterances made by a presidential aide.

These trends were the most engaged across social platforms:

Davido, #ABT_THEALBUM

Nigerian Afropop star and songwriter, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, got Twitter buzzing with his latest album “A Better Time” featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj and a host of other top tier music artists, locally and internationally.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike dropped review on the album thus:

Femi Adesina

Twitter Nigeria called out Presidential aide, Femi Adesina for praising President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘fatherly role’ and ‘calm disposition’ during and after the #EndSARS protests, which, according to him, prevented the country from degenerating into a state of anarchy.

In his recently published article titled “We Have Not Many Fathers”, Adesina had said, “If President Buhari hadn’t exercised the restraint and tolerance of a Father at a time that even hitherto respected people instigated the protests to carry on (and they promptly went underground when anarchy ensued), we would have been talking of something else in this country.”

The statement was the center of debate by mid-day on Friday.

Fuel

Nigerians on Twitter also reacted to increase in petrol retail pump price by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) to N172.17; the 5th of such increase in the last five months.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

