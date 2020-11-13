SocialMediaTrends: ‘Tyrannical’ Femi Adesina, petrol price ‘affecting cost of garri’ & other stories

Social media users were dynamic with their choices of trends on Friday, with happenings from Nigeria’s entertainment industry topping Twitter’s chart earlier in the day.

Users also addressed new government policies and the ‘insenstive’ utterances made by a presidential aide.

These trends were the most engaged across social platforms:

Davido, #ABT_THEALBUM

Nigerian Afropop star and songwriter, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, got Twitter buzzing with his latest album “A Better Time” featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj and a host of other top tier music artists, locally and internationally.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike dropped review on the album thus:

If you don't find anything good in the #ABetterTime album then, I think there's more to why you're hating. I'm impressed with the sound and effort put into the album. — Somebody's mystery man (@temitopedancer) November 13, 2020

Davido was deliberate in the writing of this project he could do a show today and perform songs on the new album cos Na sing along plenty 🔥🔥 — VJADAMS (@iamvjadams) November 13, 2020

This morning my top two were Something Fishy and Holy Ground but now Shopping Spree and The Best are both stuck in my head. Davido finish work shaaaa 😭 — Ednaaaa (@thegreat_nino) November 13, 2020

Femi Adesina

Twitter Nigeria called out Presidential aide, Femi Adesina for praising President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘fatherly role’ and ‘calm disposition’ during and after the #EndSARS protests, which, according to him, prevented the country from degenerating into a state of anarchy.

In his recently published article titled “We Have Not Many Fathers”, Adesina had said, “If President Buhari hadn’t exercised the restraint and tolerance of a Father at a time that even hitherto respected people instigated the protests to carry on (and they promptly went underground when anarchy ensued), we would have been talking of something else in this country.”

The statement was the center of debate by mid-day on Friday.

The people working closely with a Tyrant are more tyrannical than the supposed tyrant himself. Be very weary of Femi Adesina and his colleagues.#EndSARS — FS Yusuf, AMIIM (#EndSARS) (@FS_Yusuf_) November 13, 2020

No offence but we need a leader not a father. A leader responds on time, and understands the pains of his citizens (not masses as you always call us). Nigerians know the kind of leadership they want, silence is not ignorance. I hope you treat them rightly — Femi (@femioflagos) November 13, 2020

Femi Adesina has one job; to make the president look good. But somehow every time he opens his mouth, he manages to say something so ridiculous that more people end up hating Buhari for it. The irony. — Baldilocks™ (@Baldilocks__) November 13, 2020

Tell Femi Adesina that a bag of cement now sell for about N3500 and he will tell you that you don't need Cement to build. That Ulakpa mixed with Ofigbon is stronger than Cement. While thanking Buhari for making all that duo accessible to all. A disaster! — Dr. Kes IZODUWA ⚡ (@Kestim_) November 13, 2020

Anytime I see Femi Adesina trending. I know that Agent of Evil is at work. pic.twitter.com/4mwk60OJTd — Kayode (@kaykesar) November 13, 2020

Fuel

Nigerians on Twitter also reacted to increase in petrol retail pump price by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) to N172.17; the 5th of such increase in the last five months.

Even the government has increased the price of patrol because of Christmas. So what do you expect from a market woman that sells GARRI?? — #endsars (@DirisuLucky2) November 13, 2020

You cannot wake up to good news in my country. Fuel to be sold at 165-170 per ltr Then am hearing of bread levy in kogi state, where have we gone wrong

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Generous_Genius. (@JosephAO7) November 13, 2020

Fuel ⛽️ is now 168 naira per liter,

I don’t even have strength to complain but where do they sell Quality Bicycles here in Abuja,

Where dem at….? #AbujaTwitterCommunity — Ayobami_khn (@supreme_khann) November 13, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

