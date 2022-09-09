SocialMediaTrends: Uju Anya’s controversial tweet & Adamu Garba’s call for rechristening of UNN

Connect with us

A Nigerian-born lecturer, Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University has stirred controversy on social media after making serious claims about the late Queen of England.

Anya who is a professor in the school’s department of modern languages has been heavily critiqued for describing the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “wretched woman” and a “genocidal colonizer.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Queen died Thursday, September 8th, 2022, and has since been replaced by King Charles III.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying, May her pain be excruciating,” Anya’s tweet read.

This has generated reactions including from one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos who quoted and responded within minutes.

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow,” Bezos tweeted.

The views of Nigerians have been heavily polarised, and while some berated the professor for speaking up, others stood in solidarity.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has been at the eye of the storm for claiming that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the first university in Nigeria.

Garba, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and later came back this year, made the claim on his verified Twitter handle while commemorating the late Queen of England.

He said that if he was Nigeria’s president he would declare three days of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He also called for the University to be renamed after the late Queen as a mark of honour.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

