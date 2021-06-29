SocialMediaTrends: ‘Welcome back to Zoo Republic’ – how Nigerians reacted to Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest

The Nigerian social media space was awash with reactions following reports of the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu by collaborative efforts of Nigerian Intelligence and security services.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was said to have been arrested last Sunday after he was extradited back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

This was revealed at a press briefing on Tuesday by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami further disclosed that Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony for heralding the campaign for the Independent Republic of Biafra through the proscribed IPOB; inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institution; and inciting violence in South-Eastern Nigeria.

Kanu had also been accused by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed of using microblogging platform, Twitter to promote his anti-Nigeria sentiments.

According to the Minister, the use of the platform to constantly promote activities capable of undermining the cooperate existence of Nigerians had led to the suspension of the operations of Twitter in the country.

Kanu reportedly appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High court, Abuja on Tuesday who adjourned his case till July 26.

Pictures making the rounds of the IPOB leader in handcuffs has left many social media users in awe and disbelief.

His arrest is coming days after 75 Northern groups had declared him wanted and placed a N100m bounty for his arrest.

Here are the reactions we gathered from Nigerians concerning the development:

