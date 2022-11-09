SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about attack on Atiku in Maiduguri

Nigerians took to social media on Wednesday to react to the recent attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The attack, according to PDP Presidential Campaign spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye, was committed by hoodlums sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video now making the rounds on social media, the PDP campaign vehicles were damaged in various ways.

The act has been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

BREAKING: Atiku’s convoy was attacked today by angry Nigerians in Maiduguri. If you are not loved in the North, you are not loved in the North. — Chris (@Topboychriss) November 9, 2022

BREAKING: Some suspected APC thugs attack Atiku Abubakar's convoy in Maiduguri, haul stones and other dangerous objects at campaign vehicles pic.twitter.com/xB2SbW61jT — Okey Ugwu (@OkeyUgwu01) November 9, 2022

Watch how Zulum used ECOMOG’s against PDP, with this attack seventy four people were injured, ECOMOG’s are everywhere today in Maiduguri state attacking people What happened to our democracy? #AtikuInBorno pic.twitter.com/ALPI8IZZRT — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) November 9, 2022

AGAIN: Atiku convoy attacked in Maiduguri by APC thugs pic.twitter.com/ug7U8oBDFy — Abdul Rasheeth (@Rasheethe) November 9, 2022

It was reported that Atiku’s convoy was attacked today in Maiduguri by APC’s thugs. The election is already getting very violent, thanks to agbado man, and his thugs. — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) November 9, 2022

Some of our supporters were attacked on their way to the airport to welcome Atiku and other PDP delegates in Maiduguri. This is really sad, but we remain unmoved pic.twitter.com/aDods0mpcR — Hannah Rachel (@hannahmuktar) November 9, 2022

H.E Atiku’s convoy was attacked today in Maiduguri by APC’s thugs. The same thing happen in Kaduna State last month, I was even robbed an injured. #AtikuInBorno

pic.twitter.com/HVg5RsvJYm — MUSBEY. (@zaMusbeyNe_) November 9, 2022

If you’re not loved in the North you’re not loved. Attacking Atiku’s convoy in Maiduguri shows that Northerners have outgrown tribal and regional politics. We endorse competency & integrity! — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) November 9, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

