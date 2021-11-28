SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about discovery of new COVID variant, Omicron

The discovery of a new Covid variant, called Omicron, has put the world on high alert, and Nigerians are also talking.

The World Health Organisation in a report on Sunday declared that the new COVID-19 strain was more contagious than others.

First identified in South Africa, the variant has now been detected in Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.

Several countries have imposed a wave of travel bans on southern Africa to try to curb the spread.

Virologists in Nigeria have advised the Federal government to work against the variant as the festive season approaches. They warned that any further delay in the ban of flights from southern Africa, might lead to a deadly outbreak.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Gumi for stance on court’s proscription of bandits

While Nigerians await response from the government, they have expressed concerns on social media.

Below are some of their opinions:

…By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now