News
SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about discovery of new COVID variant, Omicron
The discovery of a new Covid variant, called Omicron, has put the world on high alert, and Nigerians are also talking.
The World Health Organisation in a report on Sunday declared that the new COVID-19 strain was more contagious than others.
First identified in South Africa, the variant has now been detected in Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.
Several countries have imposed a wave of travel bans on southern Africa to try to curb the spread.
Virologists in Nigeria have advised the Federal government to work against the variant as the festive season approaches. They warned that any further delay in the ban of flights from southern Africa, might lead to a deadly outbreak.
While Nigerians await response from the government, they have expressed concerns on social media.
Below are some of their opinions:
…By Ijeoma Ilekanachi
