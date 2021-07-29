SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about FBI fraud allegation against Abba Kyari

Social media users across Nigeria have flooded the space with reactions to allegations of money laundering levelled against a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Alhaji Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The allegations, contained in a statement signed by the United States Department of Justice, linked the police chief to bribery as he is said to have connived with embattled serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi to arrest one of his friends, Chibuzor Vincent in a $1.1million deal.

Kyari who has since denied the allegations said he never collected a dime from the scammer.

He claimed Hushpuppi’s partner, Vincent was only arrested after his office was called about a potential case of threat to life.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him,” Kyari said.

“We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the suspect.”

He however said the suspected fraudster only sent N300,000 to a cloth dealer he patronised.

“Later he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media and said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (five sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office,” Kyari added.

But the FBI would later release private chats between Kyari and Hushpuppi, revealing incriminating exchanges between both individuals. Recall that Hushpuppi was picked up by Interpol in June last year and has been under investigation in the United States since then.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered ‘an internal review of the allegations’ against the highly celebrated ‘super cop’.

Nigerians also displayed rib-tickling responses to Kyari’s “cloth deal” explanation.

