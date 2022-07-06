Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kuje prison attack and other stories

Published

21 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media have expressed their displeasure with the security situation in the country, especially after unidentified attackers freed hundreds of inmates in Kuje prison, Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, ascertained that 64 Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Correctional Facility were freed.

According to Masashi “About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now.

“Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this, from the records, belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.

“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.”

President Muhammadu Buhari who visited the scene was furious in his reaction and demanded a full scale report.

Atiku Abubakar, Reno Omokri and other Nigerians have since condemned the act.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Funke Akindele

Social media has also been buzzing over claims that veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, had been nominated to deputize Olajide Adediran, in the Lagos State gubernatorial election.

The news, already making waves, came as a surprise to many Nigerians, as many were shocked that the actress had been involved in politics.

The graduate of University of Lagos has been in the news recently after her marriage with her husband collapsed, according to JJC Skillz.

As at the time of filing this report, neither Funke Akindele nor any of her media team has rejected or accepted the claim.

This has not stopped Nigerians from reacting.

Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerians are showing support for music artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, as he is set to undergo kidney transplant in Lagos.

M. I. Ajaga and other prominent artists are already sending prayers and reposting Eedris’ account details.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. Boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month, July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member),” a statement credited to Eedris Abdulkareem and his team read in part.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ crooner already found a family donor for the kidney transplant.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

