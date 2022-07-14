SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

Nigerians have been talking after the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso announced Archbishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the 2023 election.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Edo state-born Bishop is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had announced a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima while Labour Party will be fielding Peter Obi and Sen Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed likewise, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Bishop Idahosa who is relatively unknown in the political space has gotten people talking.

See how Nigerians reacted to the announcement:

Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State. pic.twitter.com/11A8t8OAK7 — Official NNPP (@0fficialNNPPng) July 14, 2022

I congratulate Pastor Idahosa on his nomination as the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso. pic.twitter.com/bYrHMC0qBN — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) July 14, 2022

Bishop Isaac Idahosa is now on the ballot. CAN can get busy now and leave APC matter This election will be the most interesting ever in our history! — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) July 14, 2022

Kwankwaso of NNPP shouting strategy as if he has something strategic in the offing. He ended up picking one unknown Idahosa with no political clout or name recognition as running mate. He is just a Kano local champion who overrates himself! — Deborah Gaji (@Deborahgaji) July 14, 2022

“RMK, picks Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State as his VP,” the news reads. Me: why do Northern politicians who are tribal & religious bigots always pick Southern Christian clerics as their running mates? Do u recall how many times Buhari did this to fool Nigerians? pic.twitter.com/gr7aGoapz6 — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) July 14, 2022

Meet Kwankwaso's running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Opposition parties no too serious for this country 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QFDtRQEOjy — 👑Ade Omo-Oba👑 (@Ade4facts) July 14, 2022

This is the man NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Picked As Running Mate

”Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”🙆🏾‍♂️ Pastor Odumeje no do reach this na 🤣🤣🤣 Fake Anointing go fall for this country anyhow 🤣🤣#DignityInLabour #LasunforGovernor #Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/74UCAAGil5 — Chinaza #PeterObiSoldier Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) July 14, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Funke Akindele and her deputy governorship bid

Baba Ijesha

Popular embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, has been convicted by an Ikeja Special Offences Court of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that presiding Justice, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday sentenced the actor to 16 years imprisonment.

The actor’s case had lingered on for long and has caused division among many of actors, who had been passing derogatory remarks against one another.

The latest conviction has shaken social media and has kept many talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

BREAKING: Baba Ijesha has been sentenced to 16years in prison for defiling the minor daughter of Princess. This is such relieving news for every parent out there living in fear of their kids being defiled by evil men and women. May he rot in jail. — Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè (@AyoBankole) July 14, 2022

Shame to all those Nollywood actors who sided with Baba Ijesha who has now been confirmed as a child sexual offender & paid him loyalty visits, making it seem like he was being unduly persecuted. — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) July 14, 2022

Iyabo Ojo has been vindicated with this baba ijesha sentencing. Remember how the likes of Jide Kosoko tried to bully her for standing firm with Princess. — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) July 14, 2022

Every child deserves a parent like Princess. A parent that will fight hard to get justice for you against monsters like Baba Ijesha, even in the face of ridicule. Not the parents that will tell you to cover it up and not bring shame to her or the family. God bless her. — Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè (@AyoBankole) July 14, 2022

If you’re having a bad day, just think of Baba ijesha, man drip to court not knowing he’s going from there to prison😹. Shun whatever will spoil your good name…… — Imported Alhaji 🦅 (@ImportedAlhaji) July 14, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now