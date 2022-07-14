Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

2 mins ago

Nigerians have been talking after the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso announced Archbishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the 2023 election.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Edo state-born Bishop is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had announced a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima while Labour Party will be fielding Peter Obi and Sen Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed likewise, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Bishop Idahosa who is relatively unknown in the political space has gotten people talking.

See how Nigerians reacted to the announcement:

Baba Ijesha

Popular embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, has been convicted by an Ikeja Special Offences Court of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that presiding Justice, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday sentenced the actor to 16 years imprisonment.

The actor’s case had lingered on for long and has caused division among many of actors, who had been passing derogatory remarks against one another.

The latest conviction has shaken social media and has kept many talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

