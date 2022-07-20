Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about the ‘bishops’ at Shettima’s unveiling

Published

37 mins ago

on

Today (Wednesday) was the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event which had in attendance many APC chieftains and important dignitaries was held at the Shehu Yar’adua center in Abuja.

Commenting on his choice to pick Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said: “I did consult and I am proud to see all of you here acknowledging the quality of our Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Among the attendees were men dressed as pastors and bishops from different Christian denominations, whom onlookers and guests feel were fake ministers

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to react.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

