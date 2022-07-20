SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about the ‘bishops’ at Shettima’s unveiling

Today (Wednesday) was the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event which had in attendance many APC chieftains and important dignitaries was held at the Shehu Yar’adua center in Abuja.

Commenting on his choice to pick Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said: “I did consult and I am proud to see all of you here acknowledging the quality of our Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Among the attendees were men dressed as pastors and bishops from different Christian denominations, whom onlookers and guests feel were fake ministers

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to react.

Behold, one of the hired Bishops today. pic.twitter.com/dSaLSn7WjN — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) July 20, 2022

Unknown soldiers

Unknown gunmen

Unknown thugs Now unknown Bishops — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) July 20, 2022

Any Catholic assuming those clowns on clerical wears at the unveiling of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate to be Catholic Priests or Bishops should simply go back to First Holy Communion Catechism Class😀. — Ugochukwu Ugwoke, ISch (@FrUgochukwu) July 20, 2022

Dear @OfficialAPCNg , We have only 4 female bishops in Nigeria: Bishop Oluremi Ayotunde Obembe

Bishop Bola Odeleke

Bishop Peace Okonkwo

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa Can you help to publish the name of the female bishop at your occasion today? Nigerians are curious. pic.twitter.com/8Jvt9JrLHe — Ejikeme🌏 (@ejykmykel1) July 20, 2022

Everything about APC is SCAM. They rented FAKE BISHOPS to validate their Tinubu & Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket. Pls identity ur uncles among these FAKE BISHOPS, let’s put them to shame🤣😹 pic.twitter.com/QiVhQOXRjJ — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 20, 2022

Am putting down $100 for anyone that can reply this tweet with the identities of each bishop in these pictures and which congregations they minister to. Complete with evidence such as picture of them preaching to their flock in the past. pic.twitter.com/thveAu57i6 — antiyhello (@antiyhello) July 20, 2022

APC rented Bishops at the unveiling of their Vice Presidential candidate, Mallam Kashim Shettima. They are so desperate for validation😁 pic.twitter.com/HcNGwCT3vx — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) July 20, 2022

BREAKING: Bobo Chicago Hires Unknown Bishops For Kashim Shettima's Unveiling In Abuja 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCfBiR5U3S — Ike Ihiala🇺🇸 (@HisKnowledgeabl) July 20, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

