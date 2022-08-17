SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu’s visit to Obasanjo & Obi’s visit to Kuti

As politicians traverse the country visiting eminent personalities in a bid to ride on their popularity for support in the coming election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has turned to former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu made the journey to the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, today with some party leaders.

The meeting has been a subject of controversy as the former president had denounced being a member of any political party after appearing to publicly tear his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Receiving the Presidential Candidate and National Leader of our great party, APC, @officialABAT in Abeokuta pic.twitter.com/hIyo6W0BbT — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) August 17, 2022

Small visit wey baba just visit OGUN to meet obasanjo ogun people turn am to rally Ogun calm down nah! pic.twitter.com/5pkYPGSsZv — Imran U. Wakili (PULLO) 👑 (@IU_Wakilii) August 17, 2022

Obasanjo at 85 will have my vote. His Economic Records & Foreign Policy inspired my interest in 9ja politics. Osinbajo will have my vote too, if he’s not up against Peter Obi. Any solid Yoruba will have my vote. But BAT is a NO for me. It’s not about tribe, it’s about Tinubu.🚩🚩 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 11, 2022

Feb 2019. Bola Tinubu: "Obasanjo is the greatest election rigger in this country; let him be put in the dustbin.” Aug 2022. Tinubu visits Obasanjo. So, I'm wondering: Has Tinubu gone to Abekouta to put Obasanjo in the dustbin or is to learn big-time election rigging from him? — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) August 17, 2022

Olusegun Obasanjo must be ready to receive EVERYONE. Tinubu's time. Peter Obi was some weeks ago. #NigeriaFirst pic.twitter.com/rW35aBgcAU — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 17, 2022

The next president of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu visits the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun today. pic.twitter.com/AqRDSGINsm — Tinubu Media Support (TMS) (@TinubuMediaS) August 17, 2022

Obasanjo body language just dey speaks volume. Baba no even like the visit sef, see him face na. Baba dey mind him front oh.. Obasanjo is even looking younger than him. pic.twitter.com/febU4oT7BZ — Harrison Onuoha (@chukwunaeduya) August 17, 2022

Looks like baba Agbado Tinubu visited Obasanjo. Baba OBJ is not faking his feelings 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1bXPD237fq — PeterObi’s Houseboy (@senatorchuba) August 17, 2022

Tinubu called Obasanjo the greatest election rigger in Nigeria, called him an expired meat and said he should be dumped in the dustbin. Same man today visited Obasanjo because he wants to be President. pic.twitter.com/WC0MR1zqKg — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) August 17, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike’s mansion gift to Odili and why ASUU could call off strike

Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti

In a similar story, social media has been buzzing after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited legendary Nigerian saxophonist and afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti.

Local sources said that the visit was made in a bid to douse the tension after the musician was seen to have described Obi’s supporters – Obi-dients – as zombies, according to news making the rounds on social media.

Many have taken to social media to express their views especially when another picture surfaced showing Nigerian music veteran Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, present in the meeting.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The Bias media tried to Turn Femi Kuti against OBidients but here we are. Peter Obi is Winning the Media war without saying a word. Peter Obi is one hell of a Mobilizer. pic.twitter.com/i2AUMAgrCV — Columbus (@Chude__) August 17, 2022

The Great Okwute Visits Femi Kuti..And this is why we love @PeterObi. Humility. Decency. Direct Talk.Empathy.

Hearing in the little spat with OBIdients on ‘not being obidient’ with Kuti, PO went to visit him & Charly Boy to reassure them. Omo, That’s Leadership I can submit to! pic.twitter.com/CoYnPhyFyu — Dr. Ope Banwo (@opebanwo) August 17, 2022

Femi Kuti & his genuine concerns has been adequately addressed. Contrary to what the naysayers say, Peter Obi is a Peacemaker & a Good Man. Go and Verify, Obi is the REAL UNIFIER?👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jawJxUOy44 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 17, 2022

Peter Obi find Femi Kuti come our Community, in Alagbole. 😎 pic.twitter.com/U6IC0fJirE — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) August 17, 2022

Peter Visits Femi Kuti today at the Shrine of shrines. Only one man knows method, diplomacy, politics and people appeal. I respect Peter Obi as much as I'm learning alot from him. Abati Fs Yusuf Edo state pic.twitter.com/o5TlXYnmDK — ORATOR TIMMIE #Obidatti023 (@TimothyEleaza) August 17, 2022

Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti: The Obi-dient movement is focused on an issue based campaign.

My fellow OBI-dients, when they want to go low, let's go high & stay high. Focus d discussions on issues affecting Nigeria not irrelevant and baseless accusations centred on religion & tribe pic.twitter.com/6XaRodZu8s — Judith Akatugba (@judithakatugba) August 17, 2022

Campaign based on issue. Obidents aren't a threat. – Peter Obi to Femi Kuti. Our incoming Presido doesn’t rest. pic.twitter.com/f30TybUBKm — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) August 17, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now