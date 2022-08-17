Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu’s visit to Obasanjo & Obi’s visit to Kuti

Published

5 mins ago

on

As politicians traverse the country visiting eminent personalities in a bid to ride on their popularity for support in the coming election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has turned to former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu made the journey to the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, today with some party leaders.

The meeting has been a subject of controversy as the former president had denounced being a member of any political party after appearing to publicly tear his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Wike's mansion gift to Odili and why ASUU could call off strike

Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti

In a similar story, social media has been buzzing after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited legendary Nigerian saxophonist and afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti.

Local sources said that the visit was made in a bid to douse the tension after the musician was seen to have described Obi’s supporters – Obi-dients – as zombies, according to news making the rounds on social media.

Many have taken to social media to express their views especially when another picture surfaced showing Nigerian music veteran Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, present in the meeting.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

