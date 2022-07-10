SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying after Tinubu picks Shettima as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, and Nigerians are reacting to it.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Shettima would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, where he went to celebrate the Eid festival with his family.

Placeholder Vice-presidential candidate, Ibrahim Kabir Masari had already resigned.

Shettima is currently the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District, and was a former two-term Governor of Borno State.

The choice to select Shettima would make APC field a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which is not constitutionally wrong but perceived to be undermining the large presence of Christian faithfuls in Nigeria.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind.

It is disrespect to people of the federal Republic of Nigeria. It shows they have little regards for people and think their structure is more valuable. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 10, 2022

Tinubu picked Shettima, making the APC a Muslim Muslim ticket. We are not voting for ethnicity or religion. We are voting for MERIT. We are voting against Corruption, ASUU Strikes, Hunger & Poverty, National Grid Collapses, Mad Insecurity, Crazy Inflation, etc. AM I MAKING SENSE? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 10, 2022

I am a devoted Muslim, but I say no to a Muslim Muslim ticket. I am with my Christian brothers and sisters on this. Nigeria isn't made for a set of people. Enough of this nonsense. — NAIJA-MADE-NURSE 🫂 (@naijamadenurse) July 10, 2022

If we accept that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is fine, will we in all honesty accept a Christian-Christian ticket? I ask this because we need to be very honest with ourselves in this country. If there is no sincerity, how can we achieve the unity & peace we are all talking about? — Shehu A Abubakar (@ShehuAA) July 10, 2022

UPDATE: The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima @KashimSM as his Vice Presidential candidate. #BAT2023 #TINUBU2023 pic.twitter.com/isxjXSXFep — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) July 10, 2022

If you are a Christian just like myself, before you start to play the religious card in respect to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's choice of Senator Kashim SHETTIMA, please read this 👇 pic.twitter.com/BwaknKinmO — ILÉỌLÁ AKIN-YUSUF (@akinleola) July 10, 2022

2019 Presidential Election Result Borno: APC: 836, 496 PDP: 71, 788 Now imagine what will happen in 2019 with Shettima as @officialABAT's VP candidate. Just imagine! — Sanni. I. Ade (@abu_imtiyaz) July 10, 2022

With Shettima as running mate, Tinubu already has Borno, Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi in the bag in North East. — Nasir (@iNasir89) July 10, 2022

With Kashim Shettima as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu @officialABAT running mate, victory is assured God willing. What I see here is a South West/North East ticket but if all you see is a Muslim/Muslim ticket so be it. Two brilliant minds from the APC — Sanni. I. Ade (@abu_imtiyaz) July 10, 2022

Tinubu’s running mate, Shettima created Boko Haram. – Modu Sheriff, Former Governor of Borno State. pic.twitter.com/Z8GyiN2Q6V — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) July 10, 2022

Tinubu ignored the voice of the people and went ahead to pick a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It seems Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that listens to the voice of the people. Let me also remind us that with Shettima as VP, Boko Haram and banditry is not ending anytime soon — Chigozie I. Alex 4 Peter Obi🇳🇬 (@ChigozieIAlex) July 10, 2022

Tinubu is an enemy of the Yorubas,it's just unfortunate that greed won't let some Yoruba people who support him think. I mean how can he even think of choosing Shettima as a vice. How? — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) July 10, 2022

Quintessential banker & economist, suave gentleman & politician, intellectually fertile, economically sound, intergenerationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to @officialABAT; HE Sen. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP https://t.co/wzdaw1zhfB — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) July 10, 2022

The day I respect Sen Shettima was the day he was spewing numbers on channel TV without looking at paper or monitor. You don't do that if you haven't gotten it in you.

Tinubu – Shettima is a formidable duo and unarguably team to beat. — Chelsea Man 💙💙💙💙💙📘 (@kayodesuberu) July 10, 2022

I don’t understand why you guys are surprise Tinubu picked Shettima as his VP, a desperate man is a dangerous man and BAT has proof to be that dangerous man ever since 2006. — OyinD//Peter Obi’s Support Group*💡 (@Oyinkitana) July 10, 2022

Tinubu has not even won the election and he is already undermining the unity of Nigeria. A Muslim Muslim ticket is a slap on the millions of christians in Nigeria. Shame on Shettima — London boy 🇬🇧 Peter Obi (@Ayaya_is_Ayaya) July 10, 2022

Islamization of Nigeria is getting close… I hope Christians wake up before it's too late.

Shettima as VP?

Magodo Zulum, Reno — Felix Anone (@Riskyson) July 10, 2022

