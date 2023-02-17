SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying as confusion over naira swap lingers

Nigerians on Friday woke up to the news of protests all over the country, with reported protests in parts of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, and other states.

Security personnel soon made public statements of arresting the situation in no time.

The protest is not unconnected to the naira scarcity that has plunged the nation into chaos.

News of relief soon circulated when major media outlets in Nigeria reported that old notes not exceeding #500,000 can now be deposited to banks. Apparently, it was false.

Recall that President Buhari had in a public announcement on Thursday reaffirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy of declaring the old notes as no more legal tender.

He directed the CBN to release the old N200 banknotes back into circulation and be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000.

To the amusement of Nigerians, recall that last Wednesday, the Federal Government was prohibited from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of old naira notes by the Supreme Court, acting in a case brought by the states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

Some states including Ogun, Kaduna and others soon toe in with the decision of the Supreme Court to further compound the confusion among Nigerians.

The apex bank, in a somewhat dramatic fashion, released a memo on its official handles affirming what the President had said during the broadcast.

Nigerians took to social media to express their opinions on whose directives to follow and the underlying motivation of the FG, CBN, and states.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Buhari right now to all the politicians sponsoring unrest due to the Naira redesign and scarcity 😂😂😂 Gistlover Anambra Donald Duke Tonto Dike pic.twitter.com/VnDSR1ZJui — AdaNnaya De DUCHESS OF BETTER NIGERIA #EndSARS (@ChizobaJuliet14) February 17, 2023

❗️Just in- Buhari is pushing the country to Anarchy 💢😂 Festus Keyamo .#gistlover Yusuf Datti U-turn Neymar to Chelsea Punch Vote LP EFCC Mrs Margaret Obi Graham Potter Shaffy Bello Buharist Saudi Kaduna #PalmPay Gandollar Governors Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rB5W4PTvi2 — SirOdue (@Sirodue1) February 17, 2023

It's now past the hourmark in the currency final. FG CBN leads Supreme Court by 2 goals to 1. it's a feisty affair. Oh, what a Screamer by Supreme court! Hold on, the Ref makes a U-turn & goes to VAR for a check. Oh, It's been ruled for offside & we are still fvcked afterall! pic.twitter.com/hat6AujhVN — Rayo Kasali™ (@RayoKasali) February 17, 2023

💰Frame 1 & 2: Buhari vs El-Rufai (FG vs State Govt) 😂 💰Frame 3 & 4: CBN vs FirstBank(Appex vs Commercial Bank)😂

What’s a time to be a Nigerian 🇳🇬

Every day na New Cruise 😂 E be like say this Election go sweet oh😂 APC VS APC

Neymar to Chelsea Firstbank 000 #palmpay pic.twitter.com/WLsyJSA65u — 🇳🇬  Dr. Jamoojazzy 🫧🫧  🇨🇦 (@OfficialWazobia) February 17, 2023

Even Festus Keyamo has turned against Buhari? What a betrayed 🫠😂😂pic.twitter.com/XU6STnGyuG — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 17, 2023

If bank can improve on their internet services, 60% of this New Naira note problem is sorted. I paid a suya Mallam via transfer today. I paid a shoe cobbler via same App transfer and he confirmed it immediately. Bank should just do the needful and we all adjust. Well done, Buhari — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) February 17, 2023

A central bank is supposed to be merely an independent financial regulator, not a blunt force tool for de-facto govt policy creation and enforcement. Thanks to Buhari, Emefiele has assumed and exercised powers that he does not actually have. This must be corrected IMMEDIATELY. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) February 15, 2023

The APC 🤝 Fake News. N500 & N1000 Old notes remains expired! Emefiele is a very stubborn goat. 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/5yd8HY3ud7 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) February 17, 2023

Buhari and Godwin Emefiele really got sitting governors looking like year one students who came to the exam hall late and were asked to wait outside 😂😂 you see this particular elections, you can’t buy votes. Oya cry 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G42M2NiL78 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) February 17, 2023

No cash at hand make we eat Emefiele and Vegetable. pic.twitter.com/bWbH4pgEkj — SCRUMMY (@iamscrummy_) February 17, 2023

APC controlled states are witnessing anti Naira redesign protests. 🤣 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) February 17, 2023

Why is always every protest start in the SW? In North, they already using old naira notes for transaction. Why is our own always different? pic.twitter.com/1FJT3XyQqq — Prince Adeshina (@RealAdeshina) February 17, 2023

PHOTO NEWS: Market Women Stage Anti-Buhari Protest Over Rejection Of Old N1,000, N500 Banknotes The scarcity of new Naira notes in Sango area of Ogun State, on Friday morning made these women to take to the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZRWPv992SQ — M A L L A M👳 R E T W E E T ♐ (@MallamRetweeet) February 17, 2023

