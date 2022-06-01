News
SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying as ‘Okada’ ban takes effect in Lagos
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the effect of the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in some parts of Lagos state.
The ban imposed on the operations of Okada by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took effect from Wednesday, and residents seem to be experiencing difficulties in commuting.
Sanwo-Olu banned Okada riders from operating in six local government areas, including Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.
Many Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the latest development. See how they are reacting:
So nobody wants to talk about the Ban on Okada in some areas in Lagos? I just trekked to a place That’d take me 2mins on okada for 15mins, now and my Lungs about to explode.
— E.W Chinedum (@Just_wizdum) June 1, 2022
I wonder what you expect okada riders to do now that you've banned them. I wonder how they’ll feed their families and pay off the loans on their bikes. Lagos is obsessed with displacing people and quenching their hope while at it.
— Nelson (@nelsoncj3) June 1, 2022
Just saw a video of a lady who was robbed and stabbed with knife inside Apongbon/Eko bridge traffic. That place plus some other places in Lagos are becoming a death trap and might even get worse with the Okada ban.
— Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 1, 2022
In the psyche of the Nigeria’s political elites, poor people ride Okada, Boko Haram use Okada, Kidnappers operate with Okada. So, Okada is Nigeria’s biggest problem. Solution: Ban Okada. But these folks are so zoned out that they forget that their servants use Okada too.
— Dami Ajayi (@JollyPaps1) May 31, 2022
As expected, Policemen don dey take advantage of the Okada Ban to extort bikemen outside of the banned locations in Lagos.
— King Dayo (@OlaAhmedDayo) June 1, 2022
Please let us differentiate the criminals from the Okada riders.
The ban must be enforced.
— Leo Ayodele Iyegbu (@LEOBLASTY) June 1, 2022
You can not just ban bikes and not provide other alternatives, like more shuttles or napep or something.
Now they have increased price of boarding a commercial bus, taking advantage of the okada situation.
The rot we see in government is also in the people.
— TITILOPEMINIWAJUOLUWA✨ (@Elsuizzanne) June 1, 2022
Healthy Lagosians.
People are walking 🚶♀️ now like Asians,Londoners, Americaners and Europeans.
Ban okada forever across Nigeria.@jidesanwoolu
— Olubunmi Oluwadare (@Olubomex) June 1, 2022
Wow Lagos okada ban took effect today, I have not seen one single okada in Tinubu’s Lagos road.
When a state is developed the government give order to her citizens and they obey.
Lagosians are Obedient, Proud to be a Lagosian. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
— Qudus (@Qdpaper2) June 1, 2022
Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion about the okada ban in 6 local governments in Lagos.
I support this. Okada guys are a total mess in Lagos.
We shall survive without bikes. 💪🏾.
— Osita Eugene ® (@osibeats) June 1, 2022
If Lagos state no Ban Okada for your Local Government, Oga na Trenches you Dey o!😂
— OLAYINKA🦍🦍🦍 (@Ola_quality1) June 1, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
