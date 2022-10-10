Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are hailing 'Sherlock' Tompolo & dragging Ifeanyi Ubah

Published

2 mins ago

on

TOMPOLO’S KINSMEN TO BUHARI: Again, we are under military siege, save us

Nigerians have been hailing ex-militant leader, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, after he reportedly uncovered 42 more tapping points by crude oil thieves.

Tompolo and his security officials, who were recently contracted by the federal government of Nigeria for the surveillance of the nation’s oil pipelines, have been making positive outputs in recent weeks.

Tompolo and his team have uncovered many illegal loading ports, and intercepted a massive vessel loaded with illegal crude oil.

The new development which is a welcome trend has kept Nigerians asking for the function of the Nigerian Navy whose primary function is to protect, defend and maintain the sovereignty of the country’s waters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ifeanyi Ubah

An old video of Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, a Nigerian Politician currently serving as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, resurfaced online and has been generating mixed reactions.

In the video seen by Ripples Nigeria, the senator, who was at the time a Guber candidate, was accusing the ex-Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi of fraudulent dealings as governor of Anambra.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to accost the senator and remind him of his misdoings.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

