SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are hailing ‘Sherlock’ Tompolo & dragging Ifeanyi Ubah

Nigerians have been hailing ex-militant leader, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, after he reportedly uncovered 42 more tapping points by crude oil thieves.

Tompolo and his security officials, who were recently contracted by the federal government of Nigeria for the surveillance of the nation’s oil pipelines, have been making positive outputs in recent weeks.

Tompolo and his team have uncovered many illegal loading ports, and intercepted a massive vessel loaded with illegal crude oil.

The new development which is a welcome trend has kept Nigerians asking for the function of the Nigerian Navy whose primary function is to protect, defend and maintain the sovereignty of the country’s waters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

‘Sherlock’ Tompolo ‘uncovers’ another oil scam!🤣 I guess It does take a Thief To Stalk A Thief On The Mountain.The King of Pirates exposing other pirates. I swear to God, the tragi-comedy in this country is enough to provoke anyone to want to japa from it. Mad people everywhere! pic.twitter.com/pK5R4kCQe8 — Dr. Ope Banwo (@opebanwo) October 10, 2022

NEWS: Tompolo uncovers 42 more tapping points in Delta, Bayelsa. ME: Nigeria is the perfect definition of a failed state. A country where militants are more effective at internal security than the security agencies. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 9, 2022

In Saudi Arabia they use technology, but in Nigeria, we use Tompolo..🤔#Enikure!🖐🏿🤬 pic.twitter.com/x5fXVGIuFu — Dele Farotimi #Enikure!🖐🏿🤬 (@DeleFarotimi) October 10, 2022

Like Play Tompolo don Dey Turn to Chief of Naval Staff. He has uncovered more Criminality in our Southern waters in 1 week than our Navy in 7 years.. 😳🤔🥵 — SizZzle. 😎🇳🇬 (@n6oflife6) October 10, 2022

How can the security outfit of Tompolo become more effective than the Nigerian Navy in curbing oil theft. Have we lost the mettle to secure this country and public facilities? This is terrible — Efe (@efeCamilus) October 10, 2022

The money given to TOMPOLO by federal government would have been used to establish this kind of facility to secure our oil in a modern way. https://t.co/0ijUG6mCeh — SIR KAY (@Owuhkingsley) October 9, 2022

The Nigerian Navy has some questions to answer concerning oil theft in Nigeria. — A Distinguished Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) October 10, 2022

Ifeanyi Ubah

An old video of Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, a Nigerian Politician currently serving as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, resurfaced online and has been generating mixed reactions.

In the video seen by Ripples Nigeria, the senator, who was at the time a Guber candidate, was accusing the ex-Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi of fraudulent dealings as governor of Anambra.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to accost the senator and remind him of his misdoings.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Another video exposing Peter Obi: Ifaenyi Uba accused Obi of corruption, extorting market women and padding budget. Peter Obi is a scam pic.twitter.com/TalRucM1Ag — Chichi Lasisi (@pagaranni) October 9, 2022

Therefore what he is saying is false? Every candidate's record must be scrutinized. Ifeanyi Ubah stated claims. Refute them and not blind defense. True or not true? Let's stick to facts and issues. — E.J. (@Enwagboso) October 9, 2022

"Peter Obi" stopped people like "Ifeanyi Uba" from swallowing Anambra state,go and ask questions and he also Ended his Anambra state political career through PDP… He cried on national TV because of how Peter Obi humbled him,Peter Obi is not curropt like your principles,get that — OMO ALE (@Ayomide_010) October 10, 2022

If ifeanyi uba says Peter is corrupt, believe me Peter is an angel.

Of all the people we need to believe, ifeanyi shouldn't even come close.

Don't worry, I trust twitter FBI.

They will draw the attention of the real FBI on him, and he will be exposed just like chimaroke. — finewine 🍷🍷 ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ (@switcandyyy) October 10, 2022

Imagine listening to anything Ifeanyi Uba has to say against Peter Obi who was voted governor of the decade many years after leaving office. https://t.co/qPuh54iYCV pic.twitter.com/WqgWfzUOa1 — Damian. (@BigChiefDamian) October 9, 2022

Ifeanyi Uba said Peter Obi is corrupt, is just like Anini saying the Pope is an armed robber. 😂😂😁😁😁. — Ada Idemmili OGBANJE 👨‍👩‍👦 Labour party (@adaigbo_2022) October 10, 2022

From Chimaroke Nnamani now to Ifeanyi Uba? From one criminal to another,Una no dey shame.

PDP boys will praise Boko haram at this point if they had said something bad about Obi, if a character like Uba is the one accusing PO of anything,walahi Obi is innocent. https://t.co/GX5A5xdKlc — MaziTOLUChukwu (@firstclassjerry) October 9, 2022

You listening to ifeanyi uba is the biggest scam. A man that PO refused him to loot money among other things is a man ur listening to. I am from anambra and I can tell you that ifeanyi and you believing him are on same page — favour (@DablinJessica) October 10, 2022

Peter Obi is so clean , all they keep doing is dig up stupid videos. Who is Ifeanyi Uba to talk of corruption? — SED (@Santario_) October 10, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

