SocialMediaTrends: Why Obasanjo’s letter to UK court over Ekweremadu spurred mixed reactions

Mixed reactions have trailed a recent letter written by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo to a United Kingdom court.

Many Nigerians applauded the former president for pleading with the British judge to be lenient on Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, as well as his wife and a doctor, found guilty of organ trafficking.

Others like Grammy-nominated afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti slammed the former president.

Other Nigerians who took to social media to react were also diverse in their opinions on the letter.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The thing with Obasanjo is that sometimes he hits; sometimes he misses but he will ALWAYS fire. I agree with this message. He acknowledges their guilt and the seriousness of the offense; but pleads for leniency because of the status of Ekweremadu as a Nigerian leader but more… pic.twitter.com/5Z2acCXAV1 — Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) April 5, 2023

The first time I'm loving Obasanjo's letter…….. May God help DSP Ekweremadu🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/64d1A2eXwY — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) April 5, 2023

I see President Olusegun Obasanjo Letter of appeal to the UK 🇬🇧 Court for mercy/Leniency for Sen. Ike Ekeremadu and wife over their recent conviction for the Organ trafficking Offense.

I have mixed feelings about it.

I see OBJ’s angle, but I also see the other side of the coin.… pic.twitter.com/paGLd6NcAe — Stephen_Save Nigeria Group USA🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@PeterObiUSA) April 6, 2023

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a letter to The Chief Clerk, The Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey on issues regarding Sen. Ike Ekweremadu. It is the introduction for me. Ebora Owu funra e. I am Olusegun Obasanjo, a soldier commissioned into the British Army of the West African… — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) April 5, 2023

Obasanjo did not write letter on behalf of the many young Nigerians in prison, even for nonviolent crimes but he wrote a letter for Ike Ekweremadu who wanted to harvest another person's organ, destroy another person's life for his daughter – Seun Kuti pic.twitter.com/FIdvp6PbIi — OAUfalz (@OAUFalz1_) April 6, 2023

Summary of Obasanjo’s letter to UK: I know he did it oh but na my guy and also a senator in Nigeria so free the matter. — Bibi, Bolouere (@boluxxxx) April 5, 2023

That letter Obasanjo wrote on behalf of Ekweremadu is how high-profile cases get killed in Nigeria. All you need to do is get someone like Obasanjo to plead on your behalf and it’s dead no matter how grave the crime is. — Mu’awiyyah Yusuf Muye (@MP_Muye) April 5, 2023

Obasanjo letter game playing to the gallery. Better done through quiet diplomacy. He has access. — Persian Queen 💥 (@teeana_world) April 6, 2023

The deaf silence from the presidency on Ekweremadu & his family in the UK is appalling.Yeah I know they wanted to play neutral but it shouldn’t be Obasanjo that should be sending letter in his own capacity as a former president. I feel the president should say something. — The son of a praying mum (@Goderrandboy) April 6, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

