SocialMediaTrends: Why Twitter Nigeria is applauding Aisha Yesufu & other stories

December 8, 2020
Activist, Aisha Yesufu, urges #EndSARS protesters not to back down
Conversations across social media platforms on Tuesday revolved majorly around socio-cultural and political issues in Nigeria.

The following topics received the most engagements on Twitter:

Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, earned the applause of young Nigerians on Social Media for dismissing claims that the October #EndSARS demonstrations was hijacked by hoodlums.

She made this known during an interview with Arise News where she categorically stated that the government hired hoodlums to infiltrate peaceful protesters, as thugs were seen armed and deployed to protest grounds, chasing away protesters in Lagos and Abuja under the supervision of the police.

“ENDSARS protest was never hijacked by hoodlums,” Yesufu, who was also a key supporter of the #EndSARS movement, said.

“The government brought in the hoodlums. Why is the media scared to say this simple fact? The hoodlums went rogue and then they couldn’t control them. Why is nobody asking the IG of police why the police used their vehicles to transport hoodlums and thugs? How come nobody is asking (Gen. Tukur) Buratai why military vehicles were used to transport thugs?” she asked

The outspoken activist further faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for addressing #EndSARS protesters as hooligans, adding that the President was the bigger hooligan.

“We didn’t vote the president to be a father, neither was he voted to be a grandfather. He was voted to be a president and Commander in Chief and I tell you, he has pathetically failed in all of them, ” she argued

Nigerians on Twitter reacted.

Channels TV

Twitter Nigeria called out Channels Television after a reporter in the media outfit, Pius Iroja Angbo was accused by his wife of battery following a disagreement between the couple.

In a video which surfaced on Monday evening, Mrs Ifeanyinwa Angbo who was seen with injuries and bruises on her face stated that her husband had beaten her up after she advised him to desist from spending recklessly on women and focus on his family. She explained that she had suffered domestic violence in the marriage for the past six years.

“I just had a baby about four weeks ago and it was a Cesarean section. He tried to strangle me and sat on my incision. When I was pregnant with this child, he would sit on my stomach,” She said, calling out the Benue born reporter.

The television station in response to the allegation issued a disclaimer against all forms of domestic and gender-based violence, assuring the public that it was set to properly investigate the matter.

Social media, however, went agog after they learnt that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, had influenced a ‘premature’ reconciliation between the couple 24 hours after the troubled woman cried out for help.

APC NEC

The above phrase trended on social media as Nigerians reacted to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Following the proceedings, the Caretaker Committee of the party chaired by Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State reportedly got a six-month tenure extension.

APC NEC also approved the expulsion of former South-South national vice chairman of the party, Hillard Eta, for failing to withdraw a court case with the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, as well as dissolved all party structures at state and zonal levels.

Nigerians had this to say:

