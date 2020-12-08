SocialMediaTrends: Why Twitter Nigeria is applauding Aisha Yesufu & other stories

Conversations across social media platforms on Tuesday revolved majorly around socio-cultural and political issues in Nigeria.

The following topics received the most engagements on Twitter:

Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, earned the applause of young Nigerians on Social Media for dismissing claims that the October #EndSARS demonstrations was hijacked by hoodlums.

She made this known during an interview with Arise News where she categorically stated that the government hired hoodlums to infiltrate peaceful protesters, as thugs were seen armed and deployed to protest grounds, chasing away protesters in Lagos and Abuja under the supervision of the police.

“ENDSARS protest was never hijacked by hoodlums,” Yesufu, who was also a key supporter of the #EndSARS movement, said.

“The government brought in the hoodlums. Why is the media scared to say this simple fact? The hoodlums went rogue and then they couldn’t control them. Why is nobody asking the IG of police why the police used their vehicles to transport hoodlums and thugs? How come nobody is asking (Gen. Tukur) Buratai why military vehicles were used to transport thugs?” she asked

The outspoken activist further faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for addressing #EndSARS protesters as hooligans, adding that the President was the bigger hooligan.

“We didn’t vote the president to be a father, neither was he voted to be a grandfather. He was voted to be a president and Commander in Chief and I tell you, he has pathetically failed in all of them, ” she argued

Nigerians on Twitter reacted.

When they are begging for votes they do not see hooligans. When they are voted into office and demands are made for them to keep their side of the bargain, they see hooligans!

We need to remind them of the servant that is attached to the public servant they bear! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) December 8, 2020

Fear of another fine make Arise cut Aisha. But never ever doubt the madder version of Aisha to find network and continue the coconut head Agenda. — wasiu adebayo (@aruhullahi) December 8, 2020

You can cut Aisha Yesufu from Arise TV program but can't stop the truth. This is exactly what the @MBuhari regime plan achieve with the social media bill. No amount of censorship, fines & threat to media houses can stop an idea whose time has come! #RevolutionNow #EndSARS — Towolawi Jamiu #EndSarsNow (@jharmo) December 8, 2020

Aisha Yesufu on Arise tv is giving me oxygen! ❤️ — Pompom (@No1chick) December 8, 2020

Aisha Yesufu was spilling truth ear and dear that even Arsie Tv run "off the mic." Have they gotten to Arise too? Tambout network problem. pic.twitter.com/mptzdlaUqD — Rayo Kasali #EndPoliceBrutality (@RayoKasali) December 8, 2020

If anything should happen to Aisha Yesufu …we will turn Nigeria upside down #EndSARS — Sugar Daddy .. TushFX (@Tush_manny) December 8, 2020

Channels TV

Twitter Nigeria called out Channels Television after a reporter in the media outfit, Pius Iroja Angbo was accused by his wife of battery following a disagreement between the couple.

In a video which surfaced on Monday evening, Mrs Ifeanyinwa Angbo who was seen with injuries and bruises on her face stated that her husband had beaten her up after she advised him to desist from spending recklessly on women and focus on his family. She explained that she had suffered domestic violence in the marriage for the past six years.

“I just had a baby about four weeks ago and it was a Cesarean section. He tried to strangle me and sat on my incision. When I was pregnant with this child, he would sit on my stomach,” She said, calling out the Benue born reporter.

The television station in response to the allegation issued a disclaimer against all forms of domestic and gender-based violence, assuring the public that it was set to properly investigate the matter.

Social media, however, went agog after they learnt that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, had influenced a ‘premature’ reconciliation between the couple 24 hours after the troubled woman cried out for help.

No picture better depicts it than this. — Amaije Frank (@FrankAmaije) December 8, 2020

Sack him and the governor will give him an appointment. Tor!

Sacking him isn’t the problem here. — Dr Kelvo (@kelvinkanayo) December 8, 2020

There is a law on domestic violence, it is now being ignored because a governor intervened. You wonder why our law does not work, police get away with brutality and there is nepotism? This is the genesis. — #ENDPoliceBrutality (@feyiwonder) December 8, 2020

I disagree! The woman takes the blame! Do you take all the advice/counsel you get? The governor talked to her and she chose to take his counsel. Whatever happens to her after now is totally on her! — Gbenga Taiwo (@guzecks) December 8, 2020

APC NEC

The above phrase trended on social media as Nigerians reacted to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Following the proceedings, the Caretaker Committee of the party chaired by Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State reportedly got a six-month tenure extension.

APC NEC also approved the expulsion of former South-South national vice chairman of the party, Hillard Eta, for failing to withdraw a court case with the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, as well as dissolved all party structures at state and zonal levels.

Nigerians had this to say:

APC NEC dissolves all states, zonal and national party structures. What does this mean for the different power blocs? Asiwaju?

APC Governors?

SW Leaders?

NW Leaders? — TOA (@TokunboAkerele) December 8, 2020

Wait! Bubu was present at the APC NEC emergency meeting today buh it took him almost 10days after #LekkiMassacre to address the nation and now going to take him forever to be at NASS. Now we know where the priority lies — Mmasinachi 🌻 (@femmehuman) December 8, 2020

Nigerians hope to hear the President have resign after the APC NEC meeting😌 but only to hear they dissolve their Party National, Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward Executives😫 — 🦅 (@Sir_Lehman_Atk) December 8, 2020

