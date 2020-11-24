Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #WhyIsAkureDirty, Makinwa’s ‘clown’ dig at Omokri, Gowon’s ‘CBN loot’ & more

November 24, 2020
KILLINGS: Gowon demands arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders
By Ripples Nigeria

The newest revelation of the financial escapades of Nigeria’s former military head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), forced various kinds of reactions on social media platforms.

Calls for efficiency in governance by the people of Ondo state also made top trend as well.

The following were the buzzing stories across social platforms on Tuesday.

The UK, Gowon

A United Kingdom (UK) parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, on Monday night alleged that General Yakubu Gowon looted half of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and hid the ill-gotten wealth in the UK.

The revelation was made during Parliament where members debated a petition seeking to impose sanctions on Nigerian government officials involved in the reported killing of #EndSARS protestors that were exercising their right to protest – against police brutality.

“We need to stop those who are profiting from the wealth of that great nation and hiding it here. Some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria with half the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.

“We know that today, even now in this great city of ours, there are sadly some people who have taken from the Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here,” Mr Tugendhat said

The revelation came as a rude shock to many Nigerians who had hitherto held the former Head of State in high esteem.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Ndume ‘the scapegoat’, #OyigboMassacre report, Ahmad’s FIFA ban & more

#WhyisAkureDirty

Twitter Nigeria decried the recent poor waste management culture in Ondo State after images showing material waste littered around the city and roadsides surfaced on social media, Tuesday.

Residents faulted the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the company in charge of waste management in Ondo State, ZL Global Alliance Limited for the situation which is now considered an ‘eyesore’ and a threat to the health of residents.

Although the waste company in reaction, have claimed they’ve been active in different zones across the state, the governor is, however, yet to respond to the outcry.

Toke

Nigerian radio personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa has blasted Reno Omokri for shading divorced women and ‘slay queens’ in a tweet where he opined that Maryam Babangida, wife of an ex military Head of State was one of the world’s most beautiful women.

“We need the media to project more natural beauties like Maryam instead of forced feeding youths ‘stunning’ photos of bleached divorcee slay queens with surgically enhanced bodies,” Reno wrote

Toke dragged the former presidential aide for obvious misogyny urging him to stay away from “women’s business” and quit shaming divorced women as it wasn’t a crime to leave a failed marriage especially if it was the only option.

“Enough with the divorce shaming of anyone. I don’t see a divorced man being shamed for living his life after a failed marriage. People like that clown (referring to Reno) are probably in unhealthy marriages too. God forbid I marry a man who tweets that kind of garbage,” she wrote in part.

While some Twitter users agree with her stance, others feel she might have taken the statement out of context.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */