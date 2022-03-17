SocialMediaTrends: ‘Women adding colour to event’ — Nigerians react to Bianca vs Ebele brawl at Soludo’s ceremony

Nigerians on social media have taken sides in the brawl between wife of the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu that ensued at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported a mild drama at the ceremony that forced the ex-governor and his wife out of the event earlier than planned.

It was gathered that after Soludo was sworn in, Ebelechukwu walked to where Bianca was seated and immediately, both women engaged themselves in a fisticuff.

The scene caused a temporary commotion, drawing the attention of security agents who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca.

It is however unclear who threw a fist first.

But most social media users have pitched their tents on Bianca’s side, with some stating their reasons for taking her side.

Others however condemned the act.

See reactions below:

