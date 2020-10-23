Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Youth Democratic Party, Oyigbo unrest, Burna’s track & other stories

October 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Immediately after the long-awaited speech of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night, the general mood on the streets of Social Media swinged into one of disappointment and exhaustion.

Most Nigerians, mainly those involved in the #EndSARS protests, claimed that the speech lacked empathy especially as it failed to mention the Lekki shootings that saw at least 12 persons dead according to eyewitnesses. The hopes of protesters reaching their demands were dimmed even further.

These reactions lingered till Friday as youths have harnessed various social media platforms to re-strategize and discuss the way forward.

Numerous conversations abound on social media but the following trends on Twitter caught our attention:

#YouthDemocraticParty

The hashtag trended on Twitter once again alongside ‘#ItIsNotFinished’, ‘#PVCIsYourWeapon and ‘Come 2023’, insinuating that the youths are prepared to participate actively in the country’s politics going forward.

The Youth Democratic Party, a unanimous idea of Nigerian youths, currently has no leader and was born during the heat of the #EndSARS protests earlier in October. There are hopes that the party would receive due recognition by Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC soon.

Oyigbo

Rivers State experienced one of its bloodiest nights in recent times as troops alleged to be men of the Nigerian Army invaded Oyigbo community, a few hours after President Buhari’s public address.

While the cause of the attack is yet unknown, lives have been reportedly lost and many severely injured.

Tweeps have shared eyewitness videos from the killings that went down in the Niger Delta state, as they await the governor’s address regarding the situation.

Burna

Grammy nominee and Nigeria’s award winning music artist, Burna boy, melted hearts on social media with a snipet of his single shared on his Instagram page commemorating the killing at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos.

In the song, Burna boy called out the government for denying the occurrence of the shooting incidence and the deaths recorded. Tweeps reacted positively to the song.

https://twitter.com/kikimordi/status/1319545456859488256?s=08

Drone

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo was put on the spot for going proverbial in a tweet addressed to Nigerians.

He had tweeted, “This morning, I woke up and remembered the African proverb: What an old man can see sitting down, a young man can’t see, even if he climbs the highest Iroko tree. Good Morning, Lagos. Good Morning, Nigeria”.

The Minister recieved backlash for the tweet suspected to have been addressed to the youths.

Tweeps then responded that they would adopt the use of drones rather than climb a tree. ‘Drone’ trended afterwards with over thirty thousand tweets.

Osun State

The South-Western state trended after residents in Ede town bursted another warehouse containing Covid-19 palliatives.

In videos made available on social media, the crowd could be seen scrambling for cartons of noodles, bags of rice, pasta, tomato pastes and other food items available.

Twitter users, again, condemned government’s failure to meet to needs of citizens during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the palliatives were needed the most.

…By Okiemute Abraham

