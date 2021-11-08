Entertainment
Society is messed up, people judge you by your social media post —Actress, Yvonne Jegede
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has stated in an Instagram post that she is concerned with how netizens judge her assets and worth by the contents that she shares on social media.
The actress stated that most social media users do not respect celebrities who are do not follow trend simply because they choose to live surreptitiously.
In the concluding part of her post, Jegede mentioned that social media trolls should desist from making mockery of people who do not want to share their private life online.
READ ALSO: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress trademarks her name
She wrote;
“The other day I posted something about a car and a new camera phone and I got a comment that got me thinking 🤔 * Common sense is not so common nowadays.
“If you don’t post on social media they assume your life is messed up! And that you don’t have anything.
“Your Wealth/ success is Measured by what you post on social media these days! …..We live in a messed up society.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...