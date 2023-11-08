Socium enters new market with Cameroon. 3 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Socium enters new market with Cameroon

African recruitment tech startup, Socium, has announced its latest move in expanding its reach within the African job market.

The CEO, Samba Lo, confirmed the news of the expansion in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The inauguration of its new office in Douala, Cameroon, signals the company’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for recruitment and personnel administration solutions across the continent.

The expansion plan comes on the heels of existing foothold in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the team, the choice of Cameroon is as a result of it being an ideal launchpad for its expansion into Central Africa, citing the market’s maturity and the country’s dynamic environment as key factors.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Jordan Tchato as the Director of Central Africa, and he is expected to leverage his extensive experience and profound understanding of the region’s unique challenges.

Speaking on the development, Samba Lo noted that the company’s vision of a connected African continent.

Trivia: Which optical media format is used for high-definition (1080p) video?

A. CD

B. DVD

C. LaserDisc

D. Blu-Ray

Find answer below

2. Ghana’s Wahu Mobility closes funding for Green E-Mobility drive

A mobility firm headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Wahu Mobility, closed a strategic investment from Blue Lion, an esteemed family office associated with the German-owned Schörghuber Corporate Group.

The CEO, Valerie Labi, while speaking on the startup prospect, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

While the exact investment figure remains undisclosed, the injection of funds is poised to facilitate Wahu Mobility’s scaling of operations, broadening its product range, and expanding its presence across Ghana and other African cities.

The infusion of capital marks a pivotal advancement in the company’s mission to establish an inclusive e-mobility platform connecting drivers, passengers, and goods.

Wahu Mobility, originally established as Mana Mobility in 2022 by Ghanaian entrepreneurs Valerie Labi and Toni Heigl, in collaboration with German automotive expert Peter Schwarzenbauer, underwent a rebranding to Wahu Mobility in 2023, to reflect its vision of creating an open e-mobility platform connecting drivers, goods, and passengers.

3. EFCC raises concerns over cyber fraud amongst students

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking collaboration with university leaders to address the raising participation of students in cyber fraud, Ripples Nigeria has learnt.

The EFCC recently faced criticism for conducting a nighttime raid at Obafemi Awolowo University, where eleven students were arraigned for alleged internet fraud before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State.

According to a statement from the anti-corruption agency, the defendants faced various charges, ranging from one to six counts, as brought against them by the commission.

During the arraignment, all the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

However, the prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, requested trial dates and the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Center.

In a proactive move, the EFCC has urged cooperation with heads of tertiary institutions to combat cybercrime among students.

Regional commander Michael Nzekwe has advocated for universities to implement preventive measures and consider incorporating anti-corruption courses into their curriculum.

4. AtPay partners Pismo for card issuance

AtPay, a decentralized finance (DeFi) based buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, has partnered with core banking platform Pismo in anticipation of a soft launch in Australia.

The Sydney-centered startup offers the standard elements of a BNPL service, with a unique twist: allowing customers to settle payment installment using both fiat currency and cryptocurrency, whether online or in-store.

The selection of the cloud-based Pismo platform, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, acquired by Visa for $1 billion in June, will facilitate the issuance of debit, credit, tokenized, and prepaid cards through an API.

Trivia Answer: Blu-ray

Blu-ray is an optical disc format such as CD and DVD. It was developed for recording and playing back high-definition (HD) video and for storing large amounts of data. While a CD can hold 700 MB of data and a basic DVD can hold 4.7 GB of data, a single Blu-ray disc can hold up to 25 GB of data.

Even a double sided, dual layer DVD (which are not common) can only hold 17 GB of data. Dual-layer Blu-ray discs will be able to store 50 GB of data. That is equivalent to 4 hours of HDTV.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now