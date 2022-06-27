Sokoto Assembly Speaker, three governorship aspirants dump APC for PDP

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, on Sunday, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with three former governorship aspirants of the APC.

Achida led the other defectors who included former Sports Minister Yusuf Suleiman, Abubakar Gumbi and a member of the House of Representatives, Balarabe Salame, along with their supporters to dump the APC in a mass defection

Other prominent members of the APC who defected to the PDP included Yusuf Kurdula, Bello Gada, Murtala Maigona and Jibril Gada.

While receiving the defectors, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said it was a sign that the ruling party had failed in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, assuring them that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had the quality and knowledge to solve Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

Read also:APC woos Kwankwaso as electioneering gains momentum

“Our party is working judiciously to salvage the country from its current challenges of insecurity and other numerous challenges.

“Atiku is the man to take Nigeria out of its present stage, as such, our country of tomorrow needs every one in the struggle by PDP,” Okowa said.

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Tambuwal praised them for dumping the APC for PDP.

“Today, you are all returning home. I am happy that all of you are satisfied and convinced with the PDP leadership in Sokoto and Nigeria,” said Tambuwal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now