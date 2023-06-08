Sokoto attacks: As killings persist GOC vows to arrest perpetrators in days

The General Officer Commanding {GOC} 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has vowed that the perpetrators of the deadly attacks in Sokoto State will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law in a matter of days.

General Mutkut made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The GOC was reacting to attacks by bandits, last weekend, on communities in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state, killing 37 persons.

Before the latest attack and killing of innocent people in the state, Sokoto, just like its neighbouring states, Zamfara, and Kaduna in the same North-West geopolitical zone, has been one of the epicentre of the carnage brought on residents by murderous bandits, who kill, destroy property and kidnap for ransom at will.

Majority of these attacks go unchallenged by the litany of security agencies in the state, including the Army, who most times, have become reactionary forces instead of keeping the violent criminals at bay or decimating them conclusively.

Read also: Shehu Sani blasts El-Rufai over Kaduna killings

Despite the seeming lacklustre performance of the Army in combating the menace the bandits pose, General Mutkut said during the visit: “We are pained that it happened under our watch. We are going to get them and make sure they pay for what they have done in a matter of days,” Mutkut assured.

Mutkut, who is the Coordinator of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’, also promised to work together with the state government to prevent deadly attacks in the state.

In his response, Governor Aliyu assured security agencies of his government’s maximum support to secure the state.

“The issue of security is part of my 9-point agenda, therefore I will leave no stone unturned in protecting our people,” Aliyu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now