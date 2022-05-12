Metro
Sokoto College shut indefinitely over killing of student for alleged blasphemy
The management of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State on Thursday ordered the indefinite closure of the institution over the killing of a female student in the facility.
The deceased, who was simply identified as Deborah, was killed by an angry mob for alleged blasphemy in the early hours of Thursday.
The student was attacked by the assailants for allegedly making insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammed.
READ ALSO: Self-confessed atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy in Kano
Following the incident, the college’s management in a notice dated May 12, 2022, directed the entire students to vacate the campus immediately.
The notice read: “Following today’s early morning students’ rampage in the college, the college management has resolved to close down the college indefinitely with immediate effect. Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the College campus immediately (12th May, 2022).”
