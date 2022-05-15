Sokoto College student, Deborah’s murder for alleged blasphemy callous – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday condemned the murder of the 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy.

Samuel was stoned to death and set ablaze by an angry mob for allegedly making insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammed on social media last Thursday.

Adams, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, the Aare Ona Kakanfo decried the cruelty and lack of tolerance exhibited by the assailants.

He said the development could trigger ethno-religious violence in the country.

Adams, therefore, warned those planning ethno-religious violence in the South- West to desist, adding that the people would resist any attempt to cause mayhem in the region.

The statement read: “The incident leading to Deborah’s murder showed the callousness of the extremists. She was mobbed, assaulted, brutalised, lynched to death, and heartlessly set on fire.

“It was purely a complete breakdown of law and order. A radical departure from what obtains in the world in this 21st Century.

“I am appealing to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to bring the culprits to book. None of them and their sponsors should go scot-free.”

“We are in the midst of a full-blown crisis in Nigeria, and unless something urgent is done, this may lead to complete anarchy

“There are reports of how some extremists have invaded the South-West. They are everywhere perfecting their insidious plans to set the South-West on fire, but I want to state it categorically that such an attempt could only trigger violence because we will resist any act that is capable of fueling both ethnic or religious war in the South-West.

“These religious fanatics have their agenda. Their plan was to cause untold and monumental havoc in the South-West region. However, we are aware of their plans and we will resist them by all means.”

