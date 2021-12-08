Sokoto confirms death of 23 passengers in bandits’ attack

The Sokoto State government on Wednesday confirmed that 23 travellers were killed by bandits during an attack in Isa local government area of the state.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the state government had introduced new measures to avert future occurrence of such dastardly act in the state.

Bandits had on Monday opened fire on the passengers along Gidan Bawa village in Isa LGA.

Reports had earlier said 40 people were killed in the attack.

READ ALSO: Bandits allegedly burn 42 travellers in Sokoto

He said: ”Contrary to speculations that over 40 people lost their lives in a bandits attack on a 42-seater bus travelling to Kaduna on Monday, facts emerged that 23 people lost their lives during an attack at Gidan Bawa village in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.”

Bello said the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaludeen Okunola, had briefed Governor Aminu Tambuwal on the incident.

He added that the vehicle conveying the travellers was burnt down by the hoodlums.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now