Sokoto discharges 13 COVID-19 patients

The Sokoto State government has announced the discharge of 13 COVID-19 patients who had been treated and recovered from the virus.

A statement by the state’s Ministry of Health said the patients were treated at the Isolation centers at Amanawa, UDUTH and OTC.

With the development, 57 persons have now recovered from the dreaded virus in the state.

The state Health Ministry said on its official Twitter handle, @SMOHSokoto:

“Breaking! 13 more patients; were today discharged from our Amanawa, UDUTH & OTC Isolation centres to reunite with the society.

“This brings the total number of #COVID19Sokoto recoveries to 57.”

The ministry also said that the state government “has reviewed the statewide curfew imposed in line with the federal government directive from 10 pm to 6 am daily.”

READ ALSO: Delta discharges COVID-19 index case, 4 others

It added, “This decision was taken by the Joint Security Council and the state Task Force on COVID-19 at a meeting presided over by Gov. @AWTambuwal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions