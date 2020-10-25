Sokoto flags off distribution of Covid-19 palliatives in three LGAs

The distribution of Federal Government Covid-19 palliatives in Sokoto State has commenced in the wake of widespread looting of palliatives stored in warehouses across the country by angry youths.

The commencement of the distribution of the palliatives in the State to beneficiaries at Isa, Sabon Birni and Gada Local Government Areas (LGAs) was confirmed by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Saturday.

The exercise was flagged off by Malam Zubairu Albadau, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Relief and Rehabilitation, who said that other LGAs in the state will receive their own share of the palliative within the week.

READ ALSO: Sokoto shooting incident unfortunate, inhuman, says Tambuwal

“Today, we are commencing the distribution of the FG-COVID-19 palliatives to ease the pain inflicted by the pandemic.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has provided a large number of foodstuffs to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, I urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to ensure proper utilization of the items given to them, to ensure that we reach the set target,” he said.

The Special Adviser added that the palliatives, handed over to the state, includes 1,701.6 Metric tonnes of Maize, 173.10 Metric tonnes of Millet, and 1,785 Metric tonnes of Sorghum to cater to 80,405 households.

Join the conversation

Opinions