SOKOTO: Gov Tambuwal appoints aide, 3 others as perm secs

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Danko, and three others as permanent secretaries.

Tambuwal announced the appointments which take immediate effect, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday.

According to the statement by Tambuwal, those appointed as permanent secretaries include; Hajiya Amina Jekada, Alhaji Shehu Bandi and Hussaini Gobir.

The governor also added that the four newly appointed officials were recommended for the appointments as a result of the existence of vacancies within the state establishments.

“In this regard, experienced and hardworking officers were identified and found worthy for the appointment as permanent secretaries.

“The action is based on a circular to that effect by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Dr Buhari Kware,” the statement revealed.

