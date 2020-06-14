Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, seeks death penalty for illegal possession of arms

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal is seeking very tough punishment for suspects who are found by security agencies to be in possession of unregistered arms in the country.

Governor Tambuwal made the call in a statement on Saturday urging the National Assembly to make provisions for a law that would prescribe death sentence or life imprisonment for unlawful possession of arms.

In a terse statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, the governor who was reacting to the rising spate of insecurity said that there were smaller and light weapons in the hands of non-actors across the country than there are in the hands of security operatives.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the National Assembly and the Presidency to come up with a legislation that will prescribe disarmament in the country.

“Those in possession of unlicensed arms should go and register them and if the arms cannot be licensed, they should be surrendered to the government and the government will pay them,” he said.

“However, they should be given a period of grace after that those who did not comply, if caught, should be given a maximum punishment like a death sentence or life imprisonment.

“This is the only way we can have peace in this country,” he added.

This came days after Governor Tambuwal appointed Alhaji Sani Garba-Shuni as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the State, replacing the outgoing HOS, Dr Buhari Bello-Kware.

This was announced by Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the governor after the swearing-in of the new Head of Service (HOS).

Governor Tambuwal congratulated the outgoing HOS, Dr Buhari Bello-Kware, for completing his service successfully, and thanked him for his enormous contribution to the State while in service.

