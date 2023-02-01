SOKOTO: Gov Tambuwal’s aide, Maina, dies after stampede at Atiku’s rally

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina, has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that Mrs Maina died following a stampede at the presidential rally of the People Democratic Party (PDP) held in Sokoto State on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers, Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, said the deceased was rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment.

Magaji, however, noted that she gave up a ghost few minutes after her admission.

“She was rescued at the spot and was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical attention. But unfortunately she died few minutes after her admission,” Magaji said.

“Even during the rally, we were together. Nobody knew that would be our last meeting”, he added.

Speaking further, he described the deceased as very hardworking and energetic.

Mrs Maina was once the chairperson of the National Woman Journalists Association of Nigeria (NAWOJ), Sokoto State chapter.

Before her appointment as a special adviser on female education, she was a special adviser to the governor on new media.

