Sokoto governor appoints new Head of Service

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has appointed Alhaji Sani Garba-Shuni as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the State, replacing the outgoing HOS, Dr Buhari Bello-Kware.

This was announced on Thursday by Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the governor after the swearing-in of the new Head of Service (HOS).

Governor Tambuwal congratulated the outgoing HOS, Dr Buhari Bello-Kware, for completing his service successfully, and thanked him for his enormous contribution to the State while in service.

He also said that Bello-Kware added a lot of value and innovations to the State civil service, adding that his tenure brought lots of achievements in the State as he made civil servants computer literate and inculcated discipline into the service.

