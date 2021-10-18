Sokoto govt confirms 43 killed in market attack

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday confirmed that at least 43 people were killed by bandits during an attack on a crop market at Goronyo town in Goronyo local government area of the state.

Tambuwal, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Muhammed Bello, disclosed this when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, paid him a condolence visit at the Government House in Sokoto.

He added that the death toll was confirmed after due diligence on the number of casualties of the attack on the densely populated market.

The hoodlums stormed the market at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and started shooting from all angles.

Several other people were also injured in the attack that lasted till the early hours of Monday.

Tambuwal said: “The number of people that died in Goronyo; I did say it was above 30. I was not categorical about the figure.

“We just finished a meeting with some stakeholders and I have confirmed that we lost 43 people unfortunately to that incident. May God Almighty have mercy on their souls.”

