Sokoto govt confirms discharge of 30 students struck by strange illness | Ripples Nigeria

The Sokoto State government on Thursday confirmed the discharge of 30 students of the Government Girls College (GGC) struck by a strange illness from a hospital in the state.

The state’s Director of Public Health, Dr. Abdurrahaman Dantsoho, told journalists the students who were admitted at the State Specialist Hospital on Tuesday have been treated and discharged.

He said the state’s Ministry of Health had tested water, and food samples collected from the school.

He, however, said no death has been reported at the college.

The state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Kulu Haruna, also confirmed the development.

She said the state government had deployed about 10 medical doctors to the school.

“The situation was brought under control due to the quick intervention of the state government. All the infected students have been isolated to curtail the spread of the disease,” the commissioner said.

