Sokoto govt merges boarding schools in border towns due to insecurity

The Sokoto State government has approved the merger of boarding schools in its border towns in a bid to ensure security and safety of students and staff, with effect from Friday, January 8.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Malam Nura Bello Maikwanci, said Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave the approval for the merger of the affected schools with other boarding schools located in more secured towns.

The statement added that the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa, confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the success of the merger, adding that all Covid-19 protocols would be adhered strictly in all the affected Schools.

Schools affected by the merger include GSS Kebbe which was merged with GSS Sanyinna, Sultan Muhammadu Tambari, Illela merged with GSS Gwadabawa, GSSS, Birnin Gobir which will now move to Sani Dangyadi Unit Secondary School, Farfaru.

Government Girls Secondary School, Illela, will move to HABMASS, Sokoto, UBEC S/Birnin Gobir to HABMASS, Sokoto, GGC Rabah to Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Bodinga, GSS Gada to GSS Kware, GSS Gandi to GSS Wurno.

Others are GSS Goronyo to GSS Wurno, GSS Tureta to Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto, GSS Isa to STC, Sokoto while GTC Binji to ABA, Farfaru and OOTC Bafarawa to GTC, Farfaru accordingly.

Meanwhile, the state government called on parents of the affected students and pupils to send their wards to the schools they were transferred to, while urging the affected school Principals to take immediate action.

