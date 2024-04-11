Sokoto govt slams Tambuwal, PDP claim of stolen mandate

The Sokoto State Government has described claims by immediate-past governor of the state, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he was robbed of victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state as “delusional, ridiculous and an insult” to the people of the state.

Tambuwal who is now the Senator representing Sokoto South in the National Assembly had, on Tuesday, while addressing party supporters and stakeholders, claimed that the PDP did not lose the 2023 governorship election in the state but was robbed of victory by the APC.

But while reacting to the allegations in a statement on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Information, Sambo Danchadi, said the former governor and the main opposition party must be deluded to imagine that they won the 2023 election in the state.

The statement said, “PDP’s claim that the election was manipulated against its candidate, Alhaji Sa’aidu Umar, was both ridiculous and insulting to thousands of Sokoto people who voted massively for its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu.

“For the former governor to state that PDP won the 2023 governorship election in the state but was robbed of victory amounted to the desecration of the holy month,” Danchadi said.

He insisted that the PDP was rejected at the poll by the people due to its abysmal performance while in power and only won the majority of votes in five local government areas out of the 23 local government areas in the state.

Danchadi added that the APC not only won the election but had justified its victory by addressing the issues over which the election was contested.

“Everyone can see that Sokoto State is now secure after sending the PDP out of the Government House. It was a case of good riddance which is still being celebrated by the people”.

The Commissioner reiterated that in less than one year of the administration of Gov. Aliyu in office, the government would soon kick-start the inauguration of projects which would surpass the performance of the PDP in the state in its eight-year rule.

