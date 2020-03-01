Sokoto govt to replace Almajiri with Indonesian Pandok model

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Sunday the state government is considering the adoption of the Indonesian Pondok Pesantren Madrasah educational model as an alternative to the existing Almajiri system in the state.

The governor stated this when he received the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, at the Government House in Sokoto.

The Pondok system employs mosques and langgar – a blend of Islamic and western education as well as adopts existing local institutions such as surau (Islamic assembly buildings) and pesantren (a Muslim school in Indonesia operated by religious leaders) as the places for Muslims to study Islam.

Tambuwal said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, that the state government would consult the Sultan of Sokoto and other stakeholders for inputs on the proposed arrangement.

The governor stressed that he is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system without providing an alternative, adding that the Pondok system will serve as a credible alternative to the Almajiri system.

“We are intensifying efforts to ensure that the Pondok system is adopted before banning the Almajiri system. This is because we are desirous of ensuring that Sokoto children are exposed to both Western and Islamic education,” he concluded.

