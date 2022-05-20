Sokoto lifts curfew imposed after unrest over arrest of suspect killers of Deborah

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, on Friday, lifted a curfew imposed on the city of Sokoto following the murder of Deborah Samuel.

In addition, the Governor declared an indefinite ban on all types of procession in the state.

A mob lynched and killed Deborah, a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, for supposed blasphemy.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder, but a protest demanding their release quickly ensued.

The statement issued and signed by Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, reads, “Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

“The Governor has urged the general public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State.

“He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development

“The Government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked people in the State for their understanding in complying with the curfew.”

