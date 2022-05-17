Sokoto Police declare suspects in Deborah murder video wanted

The Sokoto State Police Command has declared wanted the men seen in a viral video during the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was murdered last week on allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement on Tuesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the command said the suspects were declared wanted for culpable homicide.

Abubakar also called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and report to the command or any security outfit in their domain if they have information on the fleeing suspects, while also assuring that the Command would leave no stone unturned to apprehend the suspects.

The command also stated that it had already deployed all its intelligence in search of the suspects, and is on the lookout for them.

The statement reads:

“The Sokoto State Command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, has declared the suspects spotted on the viral video wanted.

The Command is using these medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects. The Command has already deployed all its intelligence and on the lookout for the suspects .

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the Command or any security outfit in their domain.

“The Command can be reach through its emergency number 07068848035.”

