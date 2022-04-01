Sokoto rejects reports on alleged diversion of N189bn

The Sokoto State government has dismissed a report on the alleged diversion of N189 billion from the state’s treasury.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, the government described the allegation as false, malicious, reckless, provocative and a product of orchestrated efforts by political opponents to destroy Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s reputation.

“We alert the public that the media report is false and an attempt to discredit the frontline aspirant for the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket.

“The Government of Sokoto State has established a reputation as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance. We have subscribed to the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

“In December 2020, the World Bank rated Sokoto State as number one state in Nigeria in fiscal transparency in recognition of Governor Tambuwal’s unflinching commitment to the implementation of the state’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS).

“Tambuwal is a champion of budgetary transparency in Nigeria. For this commitment, Sokoto State has received up to $34.1 million as a special grant from the World Bank.”

