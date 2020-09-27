Sokoto shooting incident unfortunate, inhuman, says Tambuwal | Ripples Nigeria

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dismissed reports that a policeman attached to his convoy shot to death, one Abdulrahman Aminu in the state.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday that a policeman, Sgt. Garba Bello, shot the victim and three other persons at a special Jumu’at prayer commemorating the country’s 60th independence anniversary in Sokoto.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Muhammed Bello, the governor described the incident as “unfortunate, inhuman, and condemnable.”

READ ALSO: Bandits’ attack on police officers in Sokoto will not be left unaddressed –AIG

Tambuwal added that he had condoled with the family of the deceased.

He assured the family that the state government would live no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrator was brought to book.

The governor said the trigger-happy policeman has been put in a protective custody pending the conclusion of a broader investigation by the state police command.

Join the conversation

Opinions