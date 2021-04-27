Sokoto spends N340m on Ramadan alms | Ripples Nigeria

The Sokoto State government says it has so far spent the sum of N339.9 million to provide Ramadan alms and Zakat in the form of foodstuffs and clothing materials for orphans and the needy across 87 districts in the state.

The state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, made this disclosure on Monday in the state capital while briefing newsmen at the inauguration of the 2021 Ramadan support to orphans and the needy under the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

Read also: Sokoto govt confirms discharge of 30 students struck by strange illness

Tambuwal said the gesture was part of his government’s dedication to providing for the needs of society.

He said, “The state government in the year 2020 spent over N258.8 million for Ramadan exercise through the Zakkat commission, which is now expanded to over N339.9 million for the same exercise this year.

“However, I want to use this medium to appreciate the Sultanate Council and the staff of the Commission, for their commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of such projects,“ the governor said.

He further thanked the people of the state for their support of government policies and programmes, while assuring them of more activities that will ease the suffering of the society.

Join the conversation

Opinions