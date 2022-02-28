Sokoto to earn N300bn annually from exporting onions —Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has disclosed plans by the state to generate N250 to N300 billion from its exportation of onions on yearly basis.

The governor stated this on Sunday during a briefing with newsmen following his inspection of legacy projects in the state, noting that the state was on the verge of concluding processes in that regard.

“Process of documenting onions leaving the state has commenced. And based on what have put in place, we will be earning nothing less than N250 billion to N300 billion annually. We are the number one producer of onion in the North. It is only in Sokoto that Onion is produced all year round”.

The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Aminu Abubakar, also stressed that no fewer than 16,000 farmers would benefit from the state improved seeds and subsidised agricultural inputs to be distributed soonest, stressing that the governor was committed to improving agriculture in the state.

He said: “We sold urea at a cost of N5,500 and the cost of urea in the market is now N18,000. This subsidy cut across the 23 LGAs. No local government is left out.

