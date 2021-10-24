Sokoto urges Nigerian govt to lift telecoms blockade

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday asked the Federal Government to lift the blockade of telecommunication networks in 14 local government areas of the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, made the call when a delegation of the North-East Governors Forum paid him a condolence visit over the recent bandits’ attack in the state.

Those on the trip were the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya.

The federal government had in September ordered the blockade of telecommunication networks in Sokoto and some parts of Zamfara and Kaduna in a bid to clamp down on bandits operating in the North-West.

However, in an enlarged Security Council meeting held a few days after bandits killed 43 people at Goronyo market, the Sokoto State government resolved to call for the lifting of the telecom blockade by the federal government.

The statement read: “Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the call for the rescinding of the blockade became necessary given concerns expressed by security outfits in the state that the outage was affecting the smooth conduct of their works.

“He said the state government has already forwarded a letter to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to review the internet blockade.”

